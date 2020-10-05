Search

Coronavirus: Redbridge’s infection rate at an all-time high and largest spike in new cases since April

PUBLISHED: 17:51 05 October 2020

The coronavirus infection rate in Redbridge is higher than it's ever been after PHE updated their latest figures due to a technical glitch. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

PA Wire/PA Images

Redbridge has now seen the largest one-day spike in Covid cases since the peak of the first wave in April with the infection rate at an all-time high, at 85 per 100,000 people.

At the start of the month the infection rate, which is calculated as the 7-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people, was just 18.

The highest point the infection rate reached during the first wave of the pandemic was 71.42 on April 9.

On September 30, 53 new people tested positive for coronavirus, compared to a highpoint of 54 new cases on April 7.

There were a total of 745 new positive cases in the month of September, five times the amount of cases in August and 10 times the cases in July.

In April there were a total of 589 new cases.

On October 2, Public Health England discovered that a technical issue had led to 15,841 Covid cases from September 25 to October 2 going unreported.

A spokesperson for Public Health England confirmed that the figures currently shown for Redbridge include any cases previously unreported.

On October 1, before the technical issue was found, Redbridge’s director of public health, Gladys Xavier, reported the borough’s infection rate was 69.8 per 100,000.

She added that the rate of confirmed cases was expected to go up even further as testing capacity increased in the borough.

