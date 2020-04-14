Ilford solicitors give away 2,000 masks to key workers

Mahtab Aziz and Sonata Norvaisaite of Blacks Legal. Picture: Blacks Legal Archant

Blacks Legal Solicitors intends to give away 2,000 face masks for free to key workers and NHS staff.

The company, which has an office in Ilford Lane, has opted to make the donation as an attempt to help the most vulnerable in society against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The solicitors are doing their part to protect the health and well-being of the public health staff by easing the immense pressure caused by a shortage of masks in hospital’s.

Mahtab Aziz, senior litigation solicitor, said: “We are very much a firm in tune with our local community’s needs and this small gesture on our part is really there to replace the trust that some in our society may feel has been lost as a result of seeing so many people selfishly stock piling goods.

“We will get through this no doubt and we must all be positive in adversity but it’s going to be a very big lesson in life for many.”