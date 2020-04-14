Search

Ilford solicitors give away 2,000 masks to key workers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 April 2020

Mahtab Aziz and Sonata Norvaisaite of Blacks Legal. Picture: Blacks Legal

Mahtab Aziz and Sonata Norvaisaite of Blacks Legal. Picture: Blacks Legal

Archant

Blacks Legal Solicitors intends to give away 2,000 face masks for free to key workers and NHS staff.

The company, which has an office in Ilford Lane, has opted to make the donation as an attempt to help the most vulnerable in society against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The solicitors are doing their part to protect the health and well-being of the public health staff by easing the immense pressure caused by a shortage of masks in hospital’s.

Mahtab Aziz, senior litigation solicitor, said: “We are very much a firm in tune with our local community’s needs and this small gesture on our part is really there to replace the trust that some in our society may feel has been lost as a result of seeing so many people selfishly stock piling goods.

“We will get through this no doubt and we must all be positive in adversity but it’s going to be a very big lesson in life for many.”

Recorder letters: Green waste, political point scoring, Goodmayes’ Tesco and Labour leader

Redbridge Council has suspended recycling and green waste collections because of Covd-19.

Coronavirus: Concerns over quick Do Not Resuscitate decisions at BHRUT as patients’ family speak out

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Coronavirus: Lockdown could see end of Sue Ryder hospices

Sue Ryder has warned its hospices may be forced to close if it doesn't get enough money to plug a projected �12m shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder

Hundreds of thousands of followers of Christian, Islamic and Jewish faiths in Redbridge finding new ways to worship during lockdown

Followers across the borough are finding new ways to worship their faiths during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

