Coronavirus: Ilford South MP calls for ‘circuit-breaker lockdown’ across London amidst Redbridge’s soaring infection rates

Ilford South Labour MP Sam Tarry has written to Health Secretary Matt Hancock to call for a “circuit-breaker lockdown” across London.

He said it was clear the government “must act decisively” to slow soaring infection rates, particularly in Redbridge which has one of the highest rates in London - reaching as high as 128 new cases per 100,000.

Mr Tarry added: “Clearly this will mean that additional financial support needs to urgently be provided to all workers and businesses who will be affected; however, the cost of this support will be far smaller than that which will be required if infection and death rates soar and London is forced into a much longer lockdown to relieve the strain on our healthcare systems and prevent yet again suffering the worst Covid-related death toll in Europe as we saw during the first wave.”

Three new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at Barking, Havering and Redbridge Trust (BHRUT) in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 460 people had died in hospital at BHRUT as of 5pm on Monday (October 12).

That was an increase of three compared to Sunday, when there were 457.

It means there have been 13 deaths in the past week, up from eight the previous week.

The victims were among 6,264 deaths recorded across London, which is the worst affected of England’s seven NHS regions.

Of 189 trusts in England, BHRUT has the 11th-highest death toll.