Redbridge Substance Misuse Treatment Service rated Good by CQC highlighting staff’s kindness and compassion

Redbridge's Substance Misuse Service was highlighted for the staff's kindness and compassion when it received a Good rating from the CQC. Picture: Redridge Council Archant

Redbridge Council’s Substance Misuse Treatment Service, known as R3, has been rated Good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The rating came after a week-long inspection where involving CQC inspectors closely observing staff and speaking with service users.

The inspection found that staff treated clients with compassion and kindness and reported that service users “gave overwhelmingly positive feedback about the service they received”.

The report added: “Staff were caring, supportive and non-judgemental towards them.”

The report findings also showed the number of R3 service users successfully completing treatment for all three pathways - alcohol, non-opiate and opiate - was above the national average.

The R3 service is run by the Westminster Drug Project (WDP) and came into effect after the borough’s substance misuse services underwent a major transformation in 2019.

The aims of the transformation programme were to ensure service users were involved in all aspects of decision making, including the design, development and delivery of their local services, as well as ensuring that the services were inclusive to the borough’s diverse population.

Andrew Hardwick, integrated strategic commissioner (substance misuse) for Redbridge, said: “WDP were commissioned in Redbridge to embed an innovative, person centric treatment service in the local community that would offer a high standard of care and support to local residents and the community of Redbridge.

“We are delighted with the outcome from the recent Care Quality Commission inspection which underlines the progress that has been made locally in developing our specialist substance misuse treatment provision.”

Cabinet member for health, social care, mental health and the Ageing, Cllr Mark Santos said: “This is a great example of how we can work together with our service users to improve local services for everyone, and I would like to congratulate all involved for achieving a fantastic outcome.”

The R3 service is available to all Redbridge residents aged 18 or over, as well as their families and carers. If you live in Redbridge and would like to talk to someone about your or a loved one’s drug or alcohol use, call 0300 303 4612 or email info.r3@wdp.org.uk