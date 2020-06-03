Search

Advanced search

Waste company donates 2,000 masks to care homes in east London

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 June 2020

Shamim Ahmed from Rdbridge's Emergency Covid Response Team collects 500 face masks from Mark Townley of Renewi. Picture: Renewi

Shamim Ahmed from Rdbridge's Emergency Covid Response Team collects 500 face masks from Mark Townley of Renewi. Picture: Renewi

Archant

Leading waste company Renewi has donated 2,000 surgical masks for use in care homes across east London.

Peter North from Barking and Dagenham receives 500 face masks from Damien Harris, engineering manager at Renewi. Picture: RenewiPeter North from Barking and Dagenham receives 500 face masks from Damien Harris, engineering manager at Renewi. Picture: Renewi

Renewi’s Municipal Division works alongside the East London Waste Authority (ELWA) in four London boroughs – Barking & Dagenham, Havering, Newham and Redbridge – managing and recycling waste collected from households and from care homes in the vicinity.

You may also want to watch:

But it is now delivering masks as well.

The company used its capability to give new life to used materials by partnering with a Dutch-headquartered Van Straten Medical and GreenCycl to recycle masks.

Peter North from Barking and Dagenham is given 500 face masks by Renewi's Damien Harris. Picture: RenewiPeter North from Barking and Dagenham is given 500 face masks by Renewi's Damien Harris. Picture: Renewi

Kevin Bell, from Renewi’s Municipal Division, said: “By donating these surgical masks, we hope to make a contribution to the health and safety of key workers providing essential support to this group as well as the residents of the care homes themselves.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after “falling from height” in Ilford

A man was rushed to a major trauma centre after falling from a window in Ilford. Picture: @IlfordSouth

Clayhall primary school goes on virtual class trip to NYC during lockdown

Glade Primary School took a virtual class trip to NYC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Roy Chacko

Redbridge Conservatives call council leader ‘hypocritical’ for re-opening nursery in Derby

The leader of the Redbridge Conservative Group said it was 'hypocritical' for the council leader to re-open a Derby nursery he owns while not supporting Redbridge schools opening. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Ilford pair stopped by police on 290-mile journey to Welsh coast

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps

Have you seen missing 14-year-old Ilford teen?

Have you seen 14-year-old Christina who has been missing from the Ilford area since May 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after “falling from height” in Ilford

A man was rushed to a major trauma centre after falling from a window in Ilford. Picture: @IlfordSouth

Clayhall primary school goes on virtual class trip to NYC during lockdown

Glade Primary School took a virtual class trip to NYC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Roy Chacko

Redbridge Conservatives call council leader ‘hypocritical’ for re-opening nursery in Derby

The leader of the Redbridge Conservative Group said it was 'hypocritical' for the council leader to re-open a Derby nursery he owns while not supporting Redbridge schools opening. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Ilford pair stopped by police on 290-mile journey to Welsh coast

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps

Have you seen missing 14-year-old Ilford teen?

Have you seen 14-year-old Christina who has been missing from the Ilford area since May 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Fixture list will shape police’s thoughts on neutral venues for London matches

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘friendlies’ given green light

The Premier League trophy.

Waste company donates 2,000 masks to care homes in east London

Shamim Ahmed from Rdbridge's Emergency Covid Response Team collects 500 face masks from Mark Townley of Renewi. Picture: Renewi

Redbridge leaders speak out on delayed report showing Covid-19’s devastating impact on BAME community

Leaders across Redbridge reacted to the delayed release of Public Health England's review into BAME deaths. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

Chabad Lubavitch Centre feeding people in Ilford with Tesco food donation parcels

The Chabad Lubavitch Centre is given food donations by Tesco. Picture: Chabad Lubavitch
Drive 24