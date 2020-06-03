Waste company donates 2,000 masks to care homes in east London

Shamim Ahmed from Rdbridge's Emergency Covid Response Team collects 500 face masks from Mark Townley of Renewi. Picture: Renewi Archant

Leading waste company Renewi has donated 2,000 surgical masks for use in care homes across east London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter North from Barking and Dagenham receives 500 face masks from Damien Harris, engineering manager at Renewi. Picture: Renewi Peter North from Barking and Dagenham receives 500 face masks from Damien Harris, engineering manager at Renewi. Picture: Renewi

Renewi’s Municipal Division works alongside the East London Waste Authority (ELWA) in four London boroughs – Barking & Dagenham, Havering, Newham and Redbridge – managing and recycling waste collected from households and from care homes in the vicinity.

You may also want to watch:

But it is now delivering masks as well.

The company used its capability to give new life to used materials by partnering with a Dutch-headquartered Van Straten Medical and GreenCycl to recycle masks.

Peter North from Barking and Dagenham is given 500 face masks by Renewi's Damien Harris. Picture: Renewi Peter North from Barking and Dagenham is given 500 face masks by Renewi's Damien Harris. Picture: Renewi

Kevin Bell, from Renewi’s Municipal Division, said: “By donating these surgical masks, we hope to make a contribution to the health and safety of key workers providing essential support to this group as well as the residents of the care homes themselves.”