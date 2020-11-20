Search

Advanced search

Redbridge Talking Therapies psychologist: Covid-19 and the effects on BAME mental health - There is hope!

PUBLISHED: 12:02 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 20 November 2020

Dr gurmit dhillon

Dr Gurmit Dhillon, a psychologist from Talking Therapies Redbridge on the effects of Covid-19 on mental health in BAME communities.

Dr Gurmit Dhillon, a psychologist from Talking Therapies Redbridge on the effects of Covid-19 on mental health in BAME communities.

Archant

Dr Gurmit Dhillon, a psychologist from IAPT Talking Therapies Redbridge has written a guest column on the effects of Covid-19 on mental health in BAME communities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has evolved rapidly throughout the world and impacted people in many ways.

It has become evident that the infection is not only affecting physically but mentally across society. There is increasing evidence that people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) groups have been affected significantly higher than their counterpart in the UK, particularly in deaths and mental health issues.

Inequalities in BAME existed even before the pandemic and this has now been exacerbated by several factors such as unemployment due to precarious work, inadequate financial support from government, social isolation and limitation in accessing face to face mental and physical health services.

Due to Covid-19, rapid changes in referral system of mental and physical health support may mean that people from BAME may seek alternative non-evidence based support and care.

This may result in worsening of mental health and existing physical health conditions such as depression, anxiety, diabetes and hypertension.

To some extent there has been an increase on suicidal ideation in BAME and this could be attributed to existing inequalities and hardship due to the pandemic.

There has been some general treatment guidance issued by various organisations since the start of Covid-19, these are mainly for general population.

You may also want to watch:

BAME population needs more specific psychological aid.

Talking Therapies Redbridge has been trying to accommodate new avenues since the inception of the pandemic. To help general and BAME population below are a few actions that they took:

•Online podcast - these were related to a few important topics such as doing mindfulness, coping with worry and keeping active during the pandemic

•Online Webinars - these are group programmes on mental health conditions and are running cyclically

•Webinars for BAME - these are a few recorded videos in Punjabi and Urdu on important mental health conditions and ways to help to reduce stress

The above can be accessed through their website on https://www.talkingtherapies.nelft.nhs.uk/redbridge/ and self-referral can be done online.

The above service complements existing services and is available on 0300 555 1554 with several options according to living borough.

Most existing services has been adapted to phone and video consultation with the aim to get face-to-face in the near future.

Mental Health Crisis support of 24/7 is also available on 0300 555 1000.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

England’s top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

England’s top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘envious’ Harrogate can build on promotion success

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Redbridge Talking Therapies psychologist: Covid-19 and the effects on BAME mental health - There is hope!

Dr Gurmit Dhillon, a psychologist from Talking Therapies Redbridge on the effects of Covid-19 on mental health in BAME communities.

Queen’s and King George hospitals have the third highest death toll in London

Romford and Goodmayes hospitals have the third highest death toll in London. Picture: Ken Mears

Enterprising Woodford Green pupils raise almost £2000 for Haven House

Year six pupils from Avon House Preparatory School raised almost £2000 for Haven House as part of a community enterprise project. Picture: Avon House

Bespoke playlists trigger ‘musical memories’ for Chigwell care home residents

Ray Conway, 93, listened to his favourite old musicals thanks to a progamme from a dementia charity which donated refurbished MP3 players to help trigger their memories. Picture: Oakland Care