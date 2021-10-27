Redbridge ranked second most hygienic London borough for nightlife

Published: 12:54 PM October 27, 2021

Redbridge is the second most hygienic borough in London for a night out, according to a study.

More than 80 per cent of all pubs and clubs in the area were given a five rating in their latest Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspection.

The study by Property Inspect, based on data from the FSA, found Hammersmith and Fulham was the most hygienic borough, with just under 82pc of venues receiving a five.

Elsewhere in east London, Hackney was found to be the least hygienic, with just under 43pc of venues holding a rating of five.

Across the UK, 63.71 per cent of all pubs, clubs and bars are rated five for hygiene and only 0.94pc are rated one.

Warrick Swift, commercial director of Property Inspect, said venues with hygiene ratings below three could lose a significant amount of custom as cleanliness becomes more important to consumers amid the pandemic.