News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Health

Redbridge ranked second most hygienic London borough for nightlife

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:54 PM October 27, 2021   
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variati

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. - Credit: PA

Redbridge is the second most hygienic borough in London for a night out, according to a study. 

More than 80 per cent of all pubs and clubs in the area were given a five rating in their latest Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspection. 

The study by Property Inspect, based on data from the FSA, found Hammersmith and Fulham was the most hygienic borough, with just under 82pc of venues receiving a five. 

Elsewhere in east London, Hackney was found to be the least hygienic, with just under 43pc of venues holding a rating of five. 

Across the UK, 63.71 per cent of all pubs, clubs and bars are rated five for hygiene and only 0.94pc are rated one. 

You may also want to watch:

Warrick Swift, commercial director of Property Inspect, said venues with hygiene ratings below three could lose a significant amount of custom as cleanliness becomes more important to consumers amid the pandemic. 

Most Read

  1. 1 South Woodford curry house named best in the nation
  2. 2 ‘Game-changing’ kebab chain to open Barkingside branch
  3. 3 Childhood sweethearts to open 'Brick Lane-style' deli in Barkingside
  1. 4 Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train
  2. 5 More strike action planned in Newbury Park school dispute
  3. 6 Where to go for Italian food in Redbridge, according to TripAdvisor
  4. 7 'Like prisoners in our home': Parents of attacked 13-year-old speak out
  5. 8 Opera star Jonathan Antoine to return to the stage ahead of US tour
  6. 9 'Important' business park to be exempt from new planning rules
  7. 10 Thirteen-year-old boy attacked in Ilford
Food and Drink
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Dyson, 44, was sacked in November last year after bailiffs turned up to his workplace

Redbridge Council

Ex-council staff sacked over bailiffs loses unfair dismissal claim

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Lokkum Bar and Grill in South Woodford

Food and Drink

Restaurant apologises after allegations of verbal abuse between staff

Daniel Gayne

person
A new women's boxing session is starting this weekend at Fort Galaxy Gym in Ilford

Boxing

Walk It Out founder launches women's boxing classes

Daniel Gayne

person
Redbridge Town Hall

Redbridge Council

Woman dies burning fuel for warmth after gas and electricity are cut off

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person