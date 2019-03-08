Revealed: Men in Redbridge live longer than women

Men in Redbridge have a higher life expectancy than women in the borough and women can also expect 10 months less in good health than the average across England, new data shows.

Men in the area fair slightly better, according to the Public Health England (PHE) figures, with the average healthy life expectancy for a man only four months below the national average.

The Health Foundation said the figures show an "astonishing level of variation" in the number of years people can expect to remain healthy dependant on their social and economic circumstances.

PHE's data shows that the average healthy life expectancy of a woman in Redbridge between 2015 and 2017 was 63 years - 0.8 years less than the average of 63.8 across England.

But the measure has improved - it is around four months higher than the 62.6 healthy years expected between 2009 and 2011.

The figures were calculated by the Office for National Statistics, who looked at the death rates in each area, as well as surveys in which people self-reported their level of health.

Meanwhile, men in Redbridge could expect to live 63.7 years in good health, the figures from 2015 to 2017 show.

It has worsened by around 17 months since 2009 to 2011, but remains above the national average of 63.4 years.

Jo Bibby, director of health at the Health Foundation, said: "These latest figures reveal once more an astonishing level of variation in people's health due to their social and economic circumstances.

"People in the poorest areas can expect to live just 52 years in good health. But these findings are not new news and it is now time for the Government to take action."

Redbridge Council said it is committed to ensuring everyone has access to vital services, such as GPs and leisure facilities.

A spokesman for Redbridge Council said: "We recognise that life-long health depends on more than just traditional health services, so our actions include supporting our most vulnerable children and adults by investing £9.8m of extra money this year and continuing our anti-poverty work including £6.1m to roll out the London Living Wage to all council contracts and encouraging Redbridge employers to follow suit.

"We have also committed capital investment of over £100m to deliver new high quality homes to ensure our residents have access to high quality accommodation.

"We are also working hard to keep residents active and are delivering the very best health facilities and programmes, including building two multi-million sport complexes at Mayfield School and Loxford School with a third planned for Wanstead."

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said the Long Term Plan for the NHS will reduce health inequalities, backed by an extra £33.9 billion in cash terms a year by 2023-24.