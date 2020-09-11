Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Redbridge is at risk of going into a local lockdown after it had the highest number of new coronavirus cases across all London boroughs, with Havering and Newham close behind.

Data from Public Health England which shows the rolling seven-day rate of new Covid-19 infections has Redbridge at 36 cases per 100,000 for the first week of September.

The next highest borough was Hounslow with a rate of 32.4 cases followed by Havering at 32 and Newham at 30.3.

The areas seeing some of the biggest rises are wards in the south of Redbridge and a few wards in the north and east.

Redbridge had a total of 110 new cases in the seven days up until September 7, up from 44 in the previous period.

Gladys Xavier, director of public health in Redbridge, said: “We have to take these figures seriously and ensure that we don’t end up in lockdown as we’ve seen in other regions in the country.

“Please remember the importance of maintaining distance, washing, or sanitising hands regularly, wearing a face mask where needed, and getting a test if you have symptoms.

“Please also avoid visiting elderly or vulnerable relatives if you’re feeling unwell.”

Redbridge council leader Jas Athwal said: “This is worrying news, the infection rate is going up in our borough putting local people at risk. We must act now and do everything we can to avoid a local lockdown and keep our friends, family members, and neighbours safe.

“We’re working with the government and our partners to bring down the number of cases of this deadly virus. The best way to do that is limit the number of contacts people have, follow the latest government guidelines, and not mix in groups of more than six people.”

Havering had a total of 83 new cases in the week up to September 7, compared to 46 in the previous week.

Newham had a total of 107 new cases, more than double the previous week which was at 52.

Imperial College London has a tool that predicts where it thinks new hotspots might happen in the near future.

Their model shows an 80per cent probability rate that Redbridge will be a hotspot from September 20-26.

It defines an area to be a hotspot if weekly reported cases per 100,000 people exceed 50.

It predicts a 77pc probability rate that Havering will be a hotspot and a 72pc rate for Newham for that same period.

If you have symptoms you can book a test by calling 119 or online at https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/coronavirus-information-hub/coronavirus-testing/ or visit the walk-in centre in Mildmay car park - IG1 1HW, which is open every day if you have any coronavirus symptoms.

Symptoms include a high temperature, new continuous cough, or a loss or change in your sense of taste and smell.

If you develop symptoms, everyone in your household will also be required to self-isolate. Further information about self-isolation is available on the NHS website.

If you have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case, you will need to complete your 14-day isolation period, even if you test negative.