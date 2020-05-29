Search

Redbridge GP surgery helping people stay healthy with live online yoga

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 May 2020

Members taking part in the Aldersbrook Medical Centre live yoga class (Pic: Gopal Mehta)

Archant

A Redbridge GP surgery is launching free, online yoga and meditation sessions for all from this week – to help people manage their mental and physical health during lockdown.

Deanne taking part in the Aldersbrook Medical Centre live yoga class (Pic: Gopal Mehta)Deanne taking part in the Aldersbrook Medical Centre live yoga class (Pic: Gopal Mehta)

Aldersbrook Medical Centre will host the 45-minute sessions live online, every Wednesday at 1pm, and will also be available for another 24 hours to download.

Practice partner Dr Gopal Mehta said: “With all the pressures people are going through, we hope these sessions can really help.

“We hope this gives people a chance to try something different, that they can do at home, to really boost their physical wellbeing and mental health.

“We’ll be getting on the yoga mat ourselves and encouraging everyone – patients, local residents, everyone anywhere to join in online - it’s open to all.”

Visit www.aldersbrookmedicalcentre.nhs.uk/ or by follow the practice on social media to join in.

