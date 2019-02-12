Redbridge has third highest proportion of people with Type 2 diabetes in London

A nurse giving a patient a diabetes test. Photo: PA PA/Press Association Images

Redbridge has the third highest proportion of people diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in London, according to the latest stats.

Figures released by charity Diabetes UK reveal that the number of people diagnosed with diabetes in Redbridge stood at 21,303 last year, an increase from 19,835 the year prior.

This amounts to 8.7 per cent of the borough’s population, well above the London average of 6.51pc, and is topped only by Harrow and Brent.

Roz Rosenblatt, Diabetes UK’s London head, said: “Thousands of Type 2 diabetes cases could be prevented if we help people understand their risk and how to reduce it.

“Even though the older people get the more likely they are to have Type 2 diabetes, it is never too early to know your risk so that you can make changes to prevent or delay it.

“The signs of Type 2 diabetes are often not obvious, that’s why spotting them early can be life-changing.

“Early diagnosis means that fewer people will experience diabetes-related complications such as sight loss, amputation, kidney failure, stroke and heart disease, because they could seek support to manage their condition effectively as soon as possible.”

The dramatic increase in obesity rates is the main driver behind so many more people living with Type 2 diabetes in the UK.

Age, family history, and ethnicity can also contribute to someone’s risk, with people afro-Caribbean, black African, or south Asian descent two to four times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than white people.

Many cases of Type 2 diabetes could be prevented or delayed by healthy eating, being more active, and losing weight if overweight.

The symptoms, which involve going to the toilet a lot, being really thirsty, feeling more tired than usual and losing weight without trying, can be easy to miss especially in the early stages.

The condition can go undetected for many years, and by the time they’re diagnosed one in three people already have complications with their eyes, feet, kidneys or nerves.

Diabetes UK is recommending that everyone use the free Know Your Risk online tool to find out their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, and is urging people aged 40 or over to take up a free NHS health check.