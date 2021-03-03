How many Covid vaccinations have been given where you live?

Published: 7:00 AM March 3, 2021

Covid-19 vaccination figures have been released which show how many have been given out by local authority. - Credit: PA/Aaron Chown

Almost 60,000 people who are eligible have been inoculated with at least one dose of a Covid vaccination in Redbridge.

In total, 58,117 jabs were given up to February 21, according to the latest figures published by the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS).

Vaccines have been delivered to 9,432 people aged 80 or over, 6,041 aged 75-79, 8,563 aged 70-74 and 34,081 under 70s.

In 2018, the population of Redbridge was 303,858, according to the Office for National Statistics. Based on this figure, 19 per cent of people in the borough have been vaccinated.

As of February 28, Redbridge has seen 31,922 cases of the virus. Its case rate was 81 per 100,000 with 217 new cases recorded in the previous week. Sadly, a total of 714 people have died from Covid.

You may also want to watch:

The borough's Ilford North constituency has seen 20,702 jabs given. Ilford South has seen 21,961, according to NIMS.

Chingford and Woodford Green has seen 30,001 inoculations while Leyton and Wanstead recorded 19,574. Areas within these constituencies fall outside Redbridge's boundary.