Covid-19 restrictions have largely been relaxed across the UK, with Redbridge residents free to shop, eat out and meet friends.

However, this time last year London was about to enter new lockdown restrictions, following the prime minister's decision to scrap a planned relaxation of Covid rules for Christmas.

With Redbridge currently experiencing high rates of Covid, how does the situation compare with the same time a year ago? We have looked at the data.

What are the infection rates in Redbridge?

Redbridge's Covid-19 infection rate - calculated as the number of cases per 100,000 of the population - is broadly similar when comparing this month to November 2020.

In the week leading up to November 19 2020, there was 300 cases per 100,000 people. By the same period in November 2021, this number stood at 308 cases.

How many cases of Covid are being reported?

On November 22 2020, 107 cases were reported in Redbridge, with a seven day average of 129.7 cases.

The government's latest figures show that as of Monday - November 22 - there were 135 cases reported in the borough.

These figures are variable, and ultimately show no huge difference in terms of the number of daily cases being reported in November 2020 versus November 2021.

How many people have died?

Deaths from Covid-19 have greatly reduced in Redbridge this year.

Last year, there were 16 deaths in Redbridge between November 13 and November 20.

The most recent data available shows that two people in the borough have died during the same period this year, with one death each recorded on November 15 and November 20 respectively.

How many people are in hospital?

On November 16 2020, there were 211 hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients at facilities run by the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

On the same date this year, there were 60 in-patients at the King George and Queen's hospitals respectively.

How many people have been vaccinated?

As of Tuesday - November 23 - a total of 206,225 people in Redbridge had been given their first dose of the vaccine.

184,678 people have vaccinated twice.