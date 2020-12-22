News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Redbridge's Covid case rate eighth highest in England

Sophie Cox & PA

Published: 5:54 PM December 22, 2020    Updated: 6:10 PM December 22, 2020
The coronavirus case rate in Redbridge is more than 1,000 per 100,000 people.The coronavirus case rate in Redbridge is more than 1,000 per 100,000 people. - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Redbridge's coronavirus rate has risen to more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people - one of nine local authorities in England to reach the benchmark figure.

There were 3,176 new confirmed cases in the borough in the week to December 18, according to seven day rolling data from Public Heath England.

The borough has the second highest rate in London, behind neighbouring Havering, and has risen from 1,469 in the previous seven days - a rate of 481.3 per 100,000 people.

It is the local authority with the eighth highest rate in England, with Thurrock being the highest with 1,257.3. 

All nine councils with a rate of more than 1,000 are in London, Essex or Kent.

