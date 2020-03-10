Redbridge coronavirus case infected in Italy

The Redbridge resident who has a confirmed case of Covid-19 became infected while in Italy.

Close contacts of the individual have been given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details if they become unwell in the 14 days after interacting with the confirmed case.

Dr Edward Wynne-Evans, head of Public Health England's (PHE) north east and north central London health protection team said: 'This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.'

Gladys Xavier, director of public health for Redbridge Council said she wanted to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low.

She said: 'We are working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Redbridge are protected.

'If you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact of the confirmed case you do not need to take any action at this time.

'Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.'

As of 8am today 321 people in the country have tested positive for the virus.

Apart from the one confirmed case in Redbridge, there are two cases in Havering and one is in Tower Hamlets.

A fifth person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in England.

The patient, who was in their 70s, was being treated in St Helier Hospital in Carshalton, south London and had underlying health conditions.

PHE's advice is to wash your hands more often than usual and for 20 seconds using soap and hot water.

People are also advised to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, and to clean and disinfect regularly touched objects and surfaces to reduce the risk of passing the infection on to other people.

If you have recently been to one of the affected areas and are feeling unwell, you should use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service or call NHS 111 immediately.