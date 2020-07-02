Search

Advanced search

New online service to help Redbridge pre-schoolers learn

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 July 2020

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for Children and Young People

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for Children and Young People

Archant

Redbridge Council has launched a new online package of support to help youngsters continue to learn, while children’s centres remain closed.

The new virtual service is called EYPAD Online and it will help parents focus on the key activities that will boost their child’s progress across the main developmental areas.

EYPAD (Early Years Play and Development) Centre was launched in February to offer high-quality and flexible services to parents with pre-school children.

Based at Cranbrook Children’s Centre, The Drive, Ilford, it pioneers a new style of sessional play with online booking, a welcoming café, and with plans for weekend opening.

It is widely recognised that the first two years of a child’s life are the most critical in laying the foundations in the brain for future learning and development.

Communication and understanding, emotional development, social skills, and critical physical skills all begin in the womb.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “The past few months have been unbelievably tough for those with children, especially those who are at such a young and impressionable age.

“It’s great that parents can now access this fantastic range of support and advice online, while the centres remain closed.,

“Our fantastic children’s centres are often a lifeline for families in Redbridge and provide vital learning to children and massive support to parents.

“While social distancing restrictions continue, we will continue to provide innovative services to support families and young children and provide the very best advice, information, and practical support to anyone who needs it.”

Each day has an area of focused activity against each of the three prime areas of child development, including a fact sheet full of ideas, links to online resources, demonstrations, and practical activities.

For those wanting something closer to the children’s centre experience, it has a growing range of sessions such as baby massage, misic group, Busy Babies, and Great Parenting with Parent Gym.

Families can also benefit from a range of one-to-one support by emailing a request to childrens.centres@redbridge.gov.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Oaks Park High School criticised after death of student

Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park, has been criticised. Picture: Google Streetview

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Heartbroken family of Ilford teen release tribute to ‘sweet son’

The family of Zain Pervez, 15, released a tribute to him after he died in June.

Ilford shop which sold alcohol without licence for six years granted new licence

The Azad Food Centre was granted a new alcohol licence until 11pm. Picture: Google Maps

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Most Read

Oaks Park High School criticised after death of student

Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park, has been criticised. Picture: Google Streetview

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Heartbroken family of Ilford teen release tribute to ‘sweet son’

The family of Zain Pervez, 15, released a tribute to him after he died in June.

Ilford shop which sold alcohol without licence for six years granted new licence

The Azad Food Centre was granted a new alcohol licence until 11pm. Picture: Google Maps

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Premiership Rugby clubs to start contact training on Monday

Saracens Alex Lewington is tackled by Northampton's Dan Biggar

Steve Bruce has proven the doubters wrong at Newcastle says Hammers boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match against Chelsea at the London Stadium

Club Preparation Fund to help grassroots football return

The new Club Preparation Fund will help football clubs and community organisations to prepare their buildings to safely reopen in-line with Government guidance around hygiene and social distancing.

Leyton Orient tie down hot prospect Ogie for two years

Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient captain McAnuff is fully focused on playing his part this term

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)