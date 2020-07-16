#Proud To Care: Redbridge care workers explain why they love their job

Care worker Crystal Forster. Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

Redbridge Council is backing #ProudToCare – a pan London campaign to recruit more care workers across the capital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nearly 2,300 residents are being looked after through a range of care providers commissioned by the council, including home care, nursing care, residential care and supported living.

Crystal Forster, 33, has been a care worker in Redbridge for more than three years through Chosen Care Group – one of the home care providers working closely with the council to deliver care and support to the elderly and adults with learning disabilities and associated health needs.

She said: “For me, the people I care for are an extension of my family, and over the last four years I’ve built a close bond with them. Since the Covid outbreak I’ve felt the need to be there for them more than ever.

“In many cases they haven’t been able to see their families much, so I’ve made sure my home visits are a bit longer. It means I can spend extra time chatting to them, reassure them about things, or help with phone calls so they can stay connected to their loved ones.

You may also want to watch:

“I wanted to do whatever I could to make sure those I looked after didn’t feel isolated at the height of the pandemic.

“It’s a challenging job but also one of the most fulfilling and rewarding jobs you could do.”

Cambridge Nursing Home in Wanstead was recently recognised by the Great British Care Awards for its role in supporting people receiving end of life care.

Lilette Ebrahinkhan, director of Cambridge Nursing Home, said: “Working with palliative residents can be very challenging emotionally. Not only are you confronting death, a subject most avoid, but carrying out the final wishes of very poorly individuals who to us are friends not just residents.”

Asad Abdullah, care manager for Chosen Care, also paid tribute to care workers “going above and beyond” to help those they look after.

“Within my care team I have seen so many examples of staff going above and beyond. Many of my staff have their own families, yet they continue to walk out of their front door every day during the pandemic to also help their ‘other family’ – the people they care for.”

Visit www.proudtocarelondon.org.uk for more information.