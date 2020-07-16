Search

Advanced search

#Proud To Care: Redbridge care workers explain why they love their job

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 July 2020

Care worker Crystal Forster. Picture: Redbridge Council

Care worker Crystal Forster. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

Redbridge Council is backing #ProudToCare – a pan London campaign to recruit more care workers across the capital.

Nearly 2,300 residents are being looked after through a range of care providers commissioned by the council, including home care, nursing care, residential care and supported living.

Crystal Forster, 33, has been a care worker in Redbridge for more than three years through Chosen Care Group – one of the home care providers working closely with the council to deliver care and support to the elderly and adults with learning disabilities and associated health needs.

She said: “For me, the people I care for are an extension of my family, and over the last four years I’ve built a close bond with them. Since the Covid outbreak I’ve felt the need to be there for them more than ever.

“In many cases they haven’t been able to see their families much, so I’ve made sure my home visits are a bit longer. It means I can spend extra time chatting to them, reassure them about things, or help with phone calls so they can stay connected to their loved ones.

You may also want to watch:

“I wanted to do whatever I could to make sure those I looked after didn’t feel isolated at the height of the pandemic.

“It’s a challenging job but also one of the most fulfilling and rewarding jobs you could do.”

Cambridge Nursing Home in Wanstead was recently recognised by the Great British Care Awards for its role in supporting people receiving end of life care.

Lilette Ebrahinkhan, director of Cambridge Nursing Home, said: “Working with palliative residents can be very challenging emotionally. Not only are you confronting death, a subject most avoid, but carrying out the final wishes of very poorly individuals who to us are friends not just residents.”

Asad Abdullah, care manager for Chosen Care, also paid tribute to care workers “going above and beyond” to help those they look after.

“Within my care team I have seen so many examples of staff going above and beyond. Many of my staff have their own families, yet they continue to walk out of their front door every day during the pandemic to also help their ‘other family’ – the people they care for.”

Visit www.proudtocarelondon.org.uk for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Walk-through testing centre to open in Ilford

A permanent coronavirus walk-through testing facility will open in Ilford on Wednesday (July 15). Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Redbridge Council announces first series of Quiet Streets consultations

Some of the neighbourhoods targeted in the first Redbridge Quiet Streets series, which aims to make streets safer in the borough. Picture: Redbridge Council

Girls’ school in Wanstead closes after a century

St Joseph's Convent School which celebrated its centenary in 2018 is closing. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Permission to keep suspected Islamist terror suspects in custody for longer is granted

Police in Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: Planning, vaccinations, Covid safety and Hong Kong

The block of flats is set to be built on the site of a car dealership in Seven Kings. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Coronavirus: Walk-through testing centre to open in Ilford

A permanent coronavirus walk-through testing facility will open in Ilford on Wednesday (July 15). Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Redbridge Council announces first series of Quiet Streets consultations

Some of the neighbourhoods targeted in the first Redbridge Quiet Streets series, which aims to make streets safer in the borough. Picture: Redbridge Council

Girls’ school in Wanstead closes after a century

St Joseph's Convent School which celebrated its centenary in 2018 is closing. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Permission to keep suspected Islamist terror suspects in custody for longer is granted

Police in Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: Planning, vaccinations, Covid safety and Hong Kong

The block of flats is set to be built on the site of a car dealership in Seven Kings. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Sunrisers name Griffin as head coach

Trevor Griffin is the head coach of the newly-named Sunrisers

Hockey schedule revealed for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's women celebrate qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics (pic GB Hockey)

Svitkova ‘very excited’ to join West Ham Women

Katerina Svitkova shows off her West Ham shirt (pic Griffiths Photographers)

Coronavirus: Crowds to attend selected sports events in pilot scheme

The Kia Oval cricket ground in London is currently shut due to the coronavirus pandemic

Boxing: Women making great progress at London clubs

Great Britain's Caroline Dubois (blue) on her way to defeating Bealus' Ala Staradub (red) during day one of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena, London.