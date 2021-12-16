Redbridge residents are invited to a virtual public meeting tonight - Thursday - to learn more about the latest Covid-19 updates - Credit: PA

A meeting is to take place tonight to discuss the latest developments with Covid-19 in Redbridge.

Organised by Redbridge Council, this virtual meeting is intended as an opportunity to share the latest local information and address residents' concerns.

The panel will include council leader, Cllr Jas Athwal, and a local GP health professional.

Cllr Athwal said: “The challenge that Redbridge, London, and the country faces is significant, and we all need and want to share the festive season with our loved ones.

"The key to being able to do so is vaccination. I hope that Thursday’s meeting will help to answer some questions and help the borough get boosted.”

Dr Shabnam Ali, from the Loxford Primary Care Network, added: "As a local doctor I’ve seen first-hand the devastation Covid has brought to our communities. Let’s work together to keep our communities protected from the ravages of this awful pandemic.”

Join tonight's meeting via this link - start time 6pm.