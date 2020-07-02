Search

Claims of possible Redbridge local lockdown ‘wholly inaccurate and misleading’

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 July 2020

Redbridge had just four new cases last week, compared to three new cases the week before. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Redbridge had just four new cases last week, compared to three new cases the week before. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

National media claims that Redbridge could face the threat of a local lockdown similar to that in Leicester are “wholly inaccurate and misleading”, say the council.

The borough was included in a long list of areas that could face a lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus cases – along with Havering and Barking and Dagenham – which appeared in a number of national media outlets.

A statement on Wednesday, July 1 said the borough saw just four new cases last week, compared to three new cases the week before.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at the borough’s main hospital, King George Hospital in Goodmayes, for more than a week.

The council’s public health director, Gladys Xavier, said “a tiny leap of one confirmed case” had led to “poorly timed and irresponsible reporting”.

She said: “The critical thing to remember is the overall levels of coronavirus in London remain low and steady.

“However, we must remain vigilant and exercise care as we ease out of lockdown. It’s highly likely that areas will experience a spike in cases as more people come into contact with one other.

“If we did experience this in Redbridge, we have a comprehensive outbreak plan that we will implement to manage and contain any outbreak.”

She asked residents to continue to follow government advice on social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands.

Anyone with symptoms should stay at home and arrange a test immediately.

