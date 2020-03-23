Search

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council investigates shops following price hiking

PUBLISHED: 19:10 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:17 23 March 2020

Council enforcement officers being briefed by council leader Jas Athwal. Picture: @Jas_Athwal

Council enforcement officers being briefed by council leader Jas Athwal. Picture: @Jas_Athwal

Redbridge Council enforcement officers have visited more than 300 business to tackle reports of price hiking.

Shoppers, particularly in Ilford, claimed staples like toilet roll and flour quadrupled in price in some shops amid pandemic-induced panic-buying.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal called for “swift action” from the government, while Ilford North Labour MP Wes Streeting threatened to “name and shame” price-hiking shops.

On Sunday, March 22, Cllr Athwal tweeted: “Following reports of some unscrupulous local shops hiking up prices we’re sending out council enforcement officers to investigate.

“We will not tolerate profiteering.”

He later added: “Over the past 24 hours our council enforcement officers visited 333 businesses.

“The vast majority of local businesses are doing their part, following Government instructions & supporting our community – the rest will be visited & stopped.”

Residents reported seeing items like hand sanitiser on sale for as much as £19.99.

You can report price-hiking directly to the council leader by emailing Jas.Athwal@redbridge.gov.uk.

