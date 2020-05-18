Redbridge care worker explains why others should consider caring as a career

Redbridge care worker Andleeb Bukhari (Pic: Redbridge council)

Every day across the country, care workers are working tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable members of society – and right now, in the fight against COVID-19 we need even more of these heroes.

In our own communities across Redbridge, care workers are playing a vital role looking after some of the borough’s most vulnerable residents to make sure they remain safe and well.

They provide a crucial support system for the residents who need them and the NHS, which is why Redbridge is backing #ProudToCare, a London wide campaign aimed at recruiting more care workers across the capital.

In Redbridge, nearly 2,300 residents are being looked after through a range of care providers commissioned by the council, including homecare, nursing care, residential care and supported living.

Andleeb Bukhari has been a care worker for Redbridge for over a year through Chosen Care Group – one of the home care providers working closely with the council to deliver care and support to the elderly and adults with learning disabilities and associated health needs.

The 34-year-old has built a strong bond with the residents she is supporting, and has echoed support for the #ProudToCare campaign, saying: “Being a care worker is such a rewarding role. If you’re looking for an opportunity to help others, or are interested in working in care, now is the time to offer your help.

“I have a great relationship with those I look after, and right now they really need me. I am often the only face they see as they don’t have family, or their family are unable to visit them at the moment.

“They are already struggling with so much, so it’s important they keep that contact with me because I don’t want them feeling alone right now.

“Being a care worker also means listening, sharing a chat and being a friend, and right now we all need a friend.

“When I make a home visit I am always in full personal protection equipment to help protect myself and the person I am supporting, so this is a role I still feel safe doing.

“Whatever the situation in the world, I believe it’s important we look out for one another, especially those who need our help the most.”

As part of the #ProudToCare campaign, Redbridge is calling on those with an interest in the care sector to apply for a range of roles that provide support to the elderly, or vulnerable within the community. Visit www.proudtocareLondon.org.uk.