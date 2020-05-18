Search

Redbridge care worker explains why others should consider caring as a career

PUBLISHED: 12:08 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 18 May 2020

Redbridge care worker Andleeb Bukhari (Pic: Redbridge council)

Redbridge care worker Andleeb Bukhari (Pic: Redbridge council)

Every day across the country, care workers are working tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable members of society – and right now, in the fight against COVID-19 we need even more of these heroes.

In our own communities across Redbridge, care workers are playing a vital role looking after some of the borough’s most vulnerable residents to make sure they remain safe and well.

They provide a crucial support system for the residents who need them and the NHS, which is why Redbridge is backing #ProudToCare, a London wide campaign aimed at recruiting more care workers across the capital.

In Redbridge, nearly 2,300 residents are being looked after through a range of care providers commissioned by the council, including homecare, nursing care, residential care and supported living.

Andleeb Bukhari has been a care worker for Redbridge for over a year through Chosen Care Group – one of the home care providers working closely with the council to deliver care and support to the elderly and adults with learning disabilities and associated health needs.

The 34-year-old has built a strong bond with the residents she is supporting, and has echoed support for the #ProudToCare campaign, saying: “Being a care worker is such a rewarding role. If you’re looking for an opportunity to help others, or are interested in working in care, now is the time to offer your help.

“I have a great relationship with those I look after, and right now they really need me. I am often the only face they see as they don’t have family, or their family are unable to visit them at the moment.

“They are already struggling with so much, so it’s important they keep that contact with me because I don’t want them feeling alone right now.

“Being a care worker also means listening, sharing a chat and being a friend, and right now we all need a friend.

“When I make a home visit I am always in full personal protection equipment to help protect myself and the person I am supporting, so this is a role I still feel safe doing.

“Whatever the situation in the world, I believe it’s important we look out for one another, especially those who need our help the most.”

As part of the #ProudToCare campaign, Redbridge is calling on those with an interest in the care sector to apply for a range of roles that provide support to the elderly, or vulnerable within the community. Visit www.proudtocareLondon.org.uk.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Tribute to Ilford man who lived in same street as his three brothers

Subhash Chandra Sharma, seen here with wife Brij, died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Gaurav Sharma

Whatever happened to Chadwell Street - Ilford’s ‘motorway service staton’ for stagecoaches

Chadwell Street gave its name to Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford GP practice rated Inadequate says rating is wrong and unfair

Dr Devindranauth Sawh, one of three GPs at the practice, said the report published on April 20 was 'totally wrong'. Picture: PA Images / Anthony Devlin

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Coronavirus: Have your say on the school return date debate

Schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

