Redbridge has lower levels of diarrhoea than national average

Is it good immunity or great hygiene? Whatever the ‘secret’, Redbridge has almost 40per cent lower reports of diarrhoea than the national average.

Despite levels of the condition increasing last week, GP records show it remained less prevalent than average across England.

According to weekly Public Health England (PHE) data, doctors in Redbridge reported seeing 26 patients with diarrhoea between March 25 and 31.

It was an increase from just 11 patients in the previous week, which means that 19.7 patients in every 100,000 registered with GPs were seen with the illness over the seven-day period.

However, it is worth bearing in mind that not all cases were recorded in the PHE figures, as only some GPs only report how many consultations are for certain illnesses, but PHE does take this into account.

The increase was also reflected across the whole of London, where 7pc more people were seen with diarrhoea last week.

People with diarrhoea are advised to stay off work until the symptoms have stopped for at least two days and the NHS says it normally passes in five to seven days.

Levels of vomiting and gastroenteritis also increased in the borough last week.

Doctors saw 50 patients with gastroenteritis at a rate of 37.9 patients per 100,000.

It was 11 more than during the previous week and meant that levels were 35pc lower than expected.

Gastroenteritis is a common condition, usually caused by a stomach bug.

People with the illness are advised against going to see their GP, to help prevent the disease from spreading.

But if they have additional symptoms or are worried about a child’s hydration levels they should call 111.

Also last week, 13 patients had vomiting symptoms, 40pc below expected levels.

Vomiting can be caused by a number of conditions, including norovirus, known as the vomiting bug, and food poisoning.

The NHS says it should pass in one or two days, but if you are concerned call 111 for further advice.