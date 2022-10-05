Views sought on plans for health centre in Ilford shopping mall

A computer-generated image of how the proposed centre's reception would look like - Credit: Corstophine and Wright Architects

People are being asked to comment on plans for a new health centre in Ilford.

The new centre would be a 'one-stop shop' in the Exchange shopping centre, according to NHS North East London.

Spread across two floors, the health and care centre is proposed to give people access to GP services, blood testing and podiatry, mental health support, children's services and adult social care amongst its offering.

A CGI of how the waiting area would look like at the planned 'one-stop shop' - Credit: Corstophine and Wright Architects

The plans have been developed by NHS North East London, North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT) and Redbridge Council with other organisations in the Redbridge Place-Based Partnership.

Dr Anil Mehta, a GP and clinical director for the partnership, said: “Ilford has a growing and vibrant multi-cultural population but at the moment we simply don’t have the space available to provide the GP services required to meet rising local demand.

"Many of our community and health and social care services in the area are also based in poor-quality, outdated premises."

He said the new centre would better meet the health and wellbeing needs of residents.

Dr Anil Mehta - Credit: Mark Sepple/NHS

An NHS North East London spokesperson said is feedback is being sought from Ilford residents and those who work in or visit the town.

Two public events are taking place at Redbridge Central Library in Ilford - the first is on October 10 from 5pm to 6.30pm and the second takes place on October 17 from 11.30am to 1pm.

Dr Mehta said: “We’re now really keen to hear what people think of our plans.

"The feedback we receive will help us develop safe, high-quality, joined-up and accessible services for our communities today, and for future generations, so please let us know your views.”

Bob Edwards, integrated care director for Redbridge at NELFT, added: “Bringing healthcare into the high street in this way would also give us the extra space we need to expand some of our existing local services and provide others not previously available in Ilford town centre.

“We now want to hear which services you think the new centre could offer, so please let us know your thoughts. Your feedback will help us shape our proposals before final decisions are made.”

Free online events are being held on October 19 from 5.30pm to 7pm and on November 1 from 10am to 11.30am.

To book on these, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/have-your-say-on-plans-for-a-new-health-and-care-centre-in-ilford-tickets-417833018807.

The consultation survey - which can be completed at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ilfordhealthcentre - is open until November 6.

For more on the plans, go to northeastlondonhcp.nhs.uk/ilfordhealthcentre?=.