Staff at Goodmayes hospital's Emergency Urgent Care Unit heap praise on new leadership in annual survey

Staff at King George Hospital's Emergency Urgent Care Centre have expressed their satisfaction at the unit's six-month turn around in a recent survey.

The UECC at the hospital in Barley Lane, Goodmayes, is run by The Partnership of East London Cooperatives (PELC), a nonprofit organisation, not by the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust, which operates other services at the hospital.

The newly revealed results of the most recent staff survey make for reassuring reading.

All survey participants said they believe they can give the care they aspire to give, feel trusted to do their jobs, are satisfied with work flexibility and feel encouraged to report errors.

This turnaround has been in the works since last August, when the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the centre Inadequate and placed it in special measures.

"I am able to work at PELC because of their family-friendly working arrangements that allow me to contribute around my personal responsibilities as a carer," said UECC emergency nurse Paul.

Nearly every member of staff at the centre (97pc) said improvements in training and development have brought better patient care and 93pc also said they recommend the partnership as an employer.

This is up from 87pc last year.

Last week, the Recorder reported that following another CQC inspection, the centre's rating has been raised from Inadequate to Good and the centre has been taken out of special measures.

PELC chief executive Brian Jones, who took over after the Inadequate rating, was thrilled with the results of the survey.

He said: "Our focus over the past few months has been an all-consuming endeavour to improve the facilities and resources at the EUCC, including our staff support and training.

"We are only as strong as the sum of our parts and our individual staff members are the very backbone of the EUCC, essential to delivering results in caring for the local area.

"I am thrilled at the outcome of our staff survey and we will continue to build upon our infrastructure to allow each and every individual to achieve their potential and give the very best in patient care."