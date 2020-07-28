Search

Advanced search

Redbridge wins healthy eating grant from Mayor of London

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 July 2020

Redbridge Council has been awarded a £5,000 grant from the Mayor of London to expand healthy eating options. Picture: PA

Redbridge Council has been awarded a £5,000 grant from the Mayor of London to expand healthy eating options. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Redbridge Council has been awarded a £5,000 grant from the Mayor of London to expand healthy eating options.

Redbridge Council was one of five London councils to win a grant from the London Mayor's Good Food Retail Project. Picture: PA/Chris RadburnRedbridge Council was one of five London councils to win a grant from the London Mayor's Good Food Retail Project. Picture: PA/Chris Radburn

The council was only one of five London boroughs to be awarded a grant from the Mayor’s Good Food Retail Project to support its efforts to ensure that more healthier food is available across the borough.

The council applied for the funding as part of a health strategy, which includes adopting a broader approach to tackling obesity running alongside the Healthy Catering Commitment (HCC) scheme.

The HCC award scheme recognises and promotes catering businesses that are embracing a move towards healthier food options.

The project is in partnership with the charity Sustain, which advocates for better food and farming practices across the country.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme will focus on areas where there is currently a reduced access to healthier food products.

The latest figures from Public Health England show that 60per cent of adults in Redbridge were classed as overweight or obese in 2018-19, the latest period for which data is available.

A principal aim of the scheme is for retailers to increase the take-up of Healthy Start welfare vouchers for children and families on a low income, who are most at risk of experiencing food poverty.

Shops, including convenience stores, will be encouraged to stock healthy, affordable food product low in salt, sugar and fats.

Additional steps might include stocking fresh fruit at the counter as a to-go snack, or re-arranging the way cereal is displayed, so high sugar options are further away from eye-level.

Organisations such as Ilford BID and Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure will also work alongside food retailers to improve or change to healthier options.

Cllr Mark Santos, cabinet member for health, social care mental health and the ageing, said as there is mounting evidence that indicates obesity is an independent risk factor for severe illness and death from Covid-19, even small changes can make a large impact on the health of the community.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge Council agrees third and final phase of affordable homes plan

New homes in Wessex Close, Newbury Park. These homes have already been completed as part of a three phase plan to deliver 600 affordable homes in the borough by 2022. Picture: Redbridge Council

What happened when police reopened an investigation into an Essex paedophile ring?

Witnesses who possessed hundreds of bombshell documents said they were never contacted by Essex Police about the review. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Redbridge teen recognised by Jack Petchey Foundation for pitching in during lockdown

Daniel Sacks, from Redbridge, was awarded by the Jack Petchey Foundation for his volunteer work during lockdown. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Most Read

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge Council agrees third and final phase of affordable homes plan

New homes in Wessex Close, Newbury Park. These homes have already been completed as part of a three phase plan to deliver 600 affordable homes in the borough by 2022. Picture: Redbridge Council

What happened when police reopened an investigation into an Essex paedophile ring?

Witnesses who possessed hundreds of bombshell documents said they were never contacted by Essex Police about the review. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Redbridge teen recognised by Jack Petchey Foundation for pitching in during lockdown

Daniel Sacks, from Redbridge, was awarded by the Jack Petchey Foundation for his volunteer work during lockdown. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge wins healthy eating grant from Mayor of London

Redbridge Council has been awarded a £5,000 grant from the Mayor of London to expand healthy eating options. Picture: PA

Wanstead ‘Rapunzel’ raises £1,000 to lop off locks for charity

Amelie never wanted to cut her hair but decided to do so after seeing a child with cancer on TV with no hair. Picture: Daniella Tarr

East London police chief: More BAME role models needed in Met to change negative perceptions of police

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

England’s Broad ‘in form of his life’ says Strauss

England's Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson at the end of play on day three of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

What happened when police reopened an investigation into an Essex paedophile ring?

Witnesses who possessed hundreds of bombshell documents said they were never contacted by Essex Police about the review. Picture: Charles Thomson.