Coronavirus: Redbridge libraries to close but parks remain open

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 March 2020

Parks will remain open but children's play equipment will be out of bounds. Picture: Redbridge Council

Parks will remain open but children's play equipment will be out of bounds. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

Libraries in Redbridge will close from Tuesday, March 24 initially for two weeks because staff numbers are now affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The council says the decision to shut will also help promote social distancing.

Parks will remain open but the council is urging residents to help by respecting social distancing requirements, and minimising the use of equipment that is touched.

Toilets, cafes and children’s play areas will be closed. And outdoor gyms areas will be out of bounds.

