Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Have your say on new early diagnostic centre opening in east London in 2020

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 06 August 2019

NHS leaders have secured funding to open a new early diagnosis centre in March 2020. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

NHS leaders have secured funding to open a new early diagnosis centre in March 2020. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

NHS leaders have secured funding to open a new early diagnosis centre in March 2020 - the first of its kind in the country.

The centre will be based at Mile End Hospital, but it will be for any patients in Redbridge, Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Tower Hamlets and Newham.

The plan aims to make it easier and faster to get a diagnostic test, to improve cancer detection and survival rates.

You may also want to watch:

It will include endoscopy, ultrasound and CT facilities, but the second phase will include MRI.

It will begin by offering tests to patients living with specific conditions and for GP referrals for certain suspected cancers before expanding.

Tests will come with shorter waiting times, more choice of appointments including weekends, fewer cancellations and support from dedicated staff funded by Macmillan.

Have your say here.

Most Read

What about us? Boris gives Havering £17m health hub, despite Redbridge having one of worst GP ratios

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Plans for M&S and WHSmith to move into new building in Goodmayes

Plans have been submitted for a new food offering at the hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Residents unveil vision to restore Embassy Cinema into ‘cultural epicentre’ of Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

How the Embassy Cinema in Chadwell Heath could look at night. Picture: Riba Collections

Residents ‘enormously relieved’ after developer drops nine-storey tower block plans

The plan proposes to demolish this nursery in South Woodford and replace it with a nine-storey office building. Picture: Google

Most Read

What about us? Boris gives Havering £17m health hub, despite Redbridge having one of worst GP ratios

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Plans for M&S and WHSmith to move into new building in Goodmayes

Plans have been submitted for a new food offering at the hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Residents unveil vision to restore Embassy Cinema into ‘cultural epicentre’ of Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

How the Embassy Cinema in Chadwell Heath could look at night. Picture: Riba Collections

Residents ‘enormously relieved’ after developer drops nine-storey tower block plans

The plan proposes to demolish this nursery in South Woodford and replace it with a nine-storey office building. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Perfect way to start for Orient’s match-winner Josh

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Leaders Woodford eye more success against Hamlets

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer by the dugout during an Essex Senior League fixture last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Robins boss disappointed to be talking about referee decisions

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Joan Luque’s verdict on what went wrong for Daggers in defeat to Woking

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Barkingside boss Steven Le’Sage wants side to challenge for promotion

Barkingside playing against Romford. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists