Have your say on new early diagnostic centre opening in east London in 2020

NHS leaders have secured funding to open a new early diagnosis centre in March 2020. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

NHS leaders have secured funding to open a new early diagnosis centre in March 2020 - the first of its kind in the country.

The centre will be based at Mile End Hospital, but it will be for any patients in Redbridge, Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Tower Hamlets and Newham.

The plan aims to make it easier and faster to get a diagnostic test, to improve cancer detection and survival rates.

It will include endoscopy, ultrasound and CT facilities, but the second phase will include MRI.

It will begin by offering tests to patients living with specific conditions and for GP referrals for certain suspected cancers before expanding.

Tests will come with shorter waiting times, more choice of appointments including weekends, fewer cancellations and support from dedicated staff funded by Macmillan.

