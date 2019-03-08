Barking, Havering and Redbridge hospital trust now offers NHS-funded IVF treatment

BHRUT is now offering NHS-funded IVF treatment. Picture: PA Images/Dominic Lipinski PA Archive/PA Images

People living in Barking, Havering and Redbridge will now be able to receive NHS-funded IVF treatment from a hospital trust closer to home.

From October 15, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) will offer IVF cycles with a comparable or higher pregnancy success rate than the national average through their partnership with Guy's and St Thomas's Assisted Conception Unit.

The unit has a 40per cent success rate and, overall, results compare favourably with national data.

This service has been available for people who self-fund for more than two years and will complement the gynaecological sub-fertility services that BHRUT currently offers to people living in the three boroughs.

"The extension of the IVF service to include BHRUT as a provider will enable local people to receive care closer to home, and there will be continuity of care for those couples who have already been referred to BHRUT for sub-fertility investigations," a spokesman for the trust said.

"The extended service will deliver high quality care and an excellent patient experience."

Barts Health NHS Trust and Homerton Hospital will continue to provide IVF services for new and existing patients from across Barking, Havering and Redbridge.