Ilford Recorder > News > Health

NHS pilot to end blood test services at two Redbridge sites

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:56 PM June 22, 2021   
Blood test services to change in Redbridge

Blood test services at the South Woodford Health Centre will end on June 30. - Credit: Google Maps

An NHS pilot to streamline blood test services will affect Redbridge centres, it has been confirmed.

Provision will stop completely at two sites - the South Woodford Health Centre and Seven Kings Health Centre. 

While the North East London (NEL) CCG confirmed the pilot would go ahead in May, the "number and location of phlebotomy chairs" was still being decided at that point. 

With those decisions since made, the pilot will begin next Monday (June 28). 

Blood test services at the South Woodford and Seven Kings facilities are set to end on Wednesday June 30, though the CCG said there may be a short delay to the Seven Kings closure (depending on the capacity at Loxford Polyclinic).

Blood test services to change in Redbridge

Blood test provision is set to stop at the Seven Kings Health Centre on June 30, though North East London CCG said this may be delayed depending on the capacity at Loxford Polyclinic. - Credit: Google Maps

The CCG added that the Seven Kings centre does not have capacity to continue running the service, while the South Woodford service is stopping due to low demand.



This weekend - June 26/27 - will be the last such service at the Barley Court Clinic at Goodmayes Hospital, after which it will only operate between 8am to 4pm on weekdays.

Services are unchanged at the Hainault Health Centre in Manford Way and the Loxford Polyclinic in Ilford Lane.

For more information on the pilot, visit this link.

NHS
Seven Kings News
Woodford News
Goodmayes News

