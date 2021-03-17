GPs urge Muslims to get Covid-19 vaccine during Ramadan

Published: 7:00 AM March 17, 2021

GPs are urging Muslims to not delay having their Covid-19 vaccine during Ramadan. - Credit: PA

GPs in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge are urging Muslims not to delay having their Covid-19 vaccine during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is due to start on the evening of Monday, April 12, and GPs have urged practising Muslims to get their first or second dose of the jab if called forward during this time.

To reassure the Muslim community, the British Islamic Medical Association has reviewed the analysis of Islamic scholars and confirmed that having the vaccine does not invalidate the fast.

A CCGs spokesperson said the vaccine does not contain pork or other animal and foetal products - reflecting the advice of the majority of Islamic scholars that it is permissible.​

Dr Uzma Haque, clinical director of NHS Barking and Dagenham Clinical Commissioning Group and a practising Muslim, said: “As Muslims we have a duty to preserve life and getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent illness and loss of life from Covid-19.

"A lot of hard work has gone into bringing the vaccines to our local communities to protect our most vulnerable, and we have already vaccinated thousands of people in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge.

"We must now stand together and not allow this progress to halt during Ramadan."

She advised anyone who is still unsure whether you should have a jab during the holy month to speak to their imam for guidance.

“I urge everyone to have the jab when offered, but please continue to follow government guidelines to reduce transmission and help save lives.”

The British Islamic Medical Association also advises that people should stop fasting and seek medical advice if becoming unwell after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine or due to another reason.

To do this, visit 111.nhs.uk, your GP practice’s website or call 111 or your practice directly.

The CCGs spokesperson said that most side-effects from the vaccine are mild and clear up on their own after a few hours.

For more advice on staying healthy during Ramadan, visit www.nhs.uk/LiveWell.