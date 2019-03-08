More than 750 super-sized babies born in Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham

Four out of 10 newborns in Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham has an standard birth weight. Picture: Danny Lawson PA Wire/PA Images

Hundreds of super-size babies were born in Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham hospitals last year.

Yorkshire is home to the biggest babies in the country. Picture:Andrew Matthews Yorkshire is home to the biggest babies in the country. Picture:Andrew Matthews

New figures released by NHS Digital data show that 755 bundles of joy tipped the scales at 4kg or more – the equivalent of 8lb 13oz – in the 12 months to March 2018.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said unusually large babies can cause difficulties during labour and delivery.

Clare Livingstone, RCM professional policy advisor added: “This could include a higher risk of shoulder dystocia when the shoulders get stuck and impacted by the woman's pelvis, which can require some manoeuvring to help the baby out

“There is a risk of injury with these deliveries, but it is a very small risk.”

Almost 60,000 (11pc) babies born across England during the same period weighed in at 4kg or over.

The highest proportion of big babies were born at the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust in North Yorkshire, where 16pc of babies weighed at least 4kg.

Barts Health NHS Trust in London had the smallest proportion, with just 7pc.

Babies born at the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust most commonly weighed between 3000g and 3499g (6lb 10oz - 7lb 11oz) and almost four out of 10 of babies fell into this category.

Out of 8,020 babies born only 9pc were considered on the large side.

According to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, obese mothers – those with a Body Mass Index of 30 or over – are twice as likely to have a baby weighing at least 4kg

Patrick O'Brien, consultant obstetrician and Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists spokesman said: “There are a number of factors that may increase the risk of a baby being born larger than average.

“These include a woman with a history of having large babies, going past her due date, being overweight or obese before or during pregnancy, and certain medical conditions, such as diabetes.

“Women are encouraged to eat healthily and exercise before conception and during pregnancy.”

Women with significantly large babies are more likely to need a caesarian section.