Coronavirus: ‘Absolute shambles’ as people with symptoms turned away from Ilford walk-in testing centre

People were turned away over the weekend at the Mildmay Road testing site and the Ilford MPs and council leader have called on the site being fully operational and more tests available. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/PA Images

People have been turned away from the testing centre in Ilford as coronavirus cases continue to remain at high levels not seen since May.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

.@wesstreeting & I have written to @MattHancock about the stopping of walk in tests at Mildmay test centre in Ilford South.



The centre serves the entire Borough of Redbridge. To stop walk-in test facilities at a time when #Covid19 infection rates are rising is simply dangerous. pic.twitter.com/tOR7TD8ftM — Sam Tarry MP (@SamTarry) September 14, 2020

A number of people without appointments at the only testing centre in the borough, in Mildmay Road Car Park, were turned away over the weekend, and only told those with appointments were allowed in.

However residents have complained there are no booking slots available online and found it difficult to get through by calling 119.

The seven-day rolling average of coronavirus cases has been more than 30 per 100,000 people for eight consecutive days.

The current rate of infection as of cases from Friday, September 11 is 34.40 per 100,000 people.

The message that you receive if you try to book a coronavirus test online today. Picture: Deanne Lodge The message that you receive if you try to book a coronavirus test online today. Picture: Deanne Lodge

Deanne Lodge tried to book a test appointment online for her seven-year-old son who showed coronavirus symptoms, but the website said there were no sites found close to her location.

She went to the Mildmay testing site as soon as it opened on Sunday at 8am and called the scene there an “absolute shambles”.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “There was a long queue of people and one gentlemen at the front who was coughing and showing clear signs of coronavirus who was desperate to get in.

“The guard told us we couldn’t go in without an appointment and I had to show him the council’s website which clearly states that the site accepts walk-in appointments.”

After verifying that, Deanne and her son were let in along with the other people at the front of the queue, but when she left she witnessed more people being turned away.

Ilford MPs Sam Tarry and Wes Streeting today (Monday, September 14) sent a joint letter to health secretary Matt Hancock, saying it was “clearly and totally unacceptable” that the testing centre was closed to walk-ins.

They also called on the “rapid expansion of testing capability across Ilford, Redbridge and neighbouring boroughs similarly affected.”

The MPs also criticised the government’s “moonshot” proposals to get testing for every single UK resident and said it should be “replaced with a relentless and laser like focus on getting the basics of a fully functional test, track and trace system in place.

“Acting now to increase capacity in affected areas like Ilford will undoubtedly save lives.”

On Sunday council leader Jas Athwal and cabinet member for social care, mental health and the ageing, Cllr Mark Santos also wrote a joint letter to the secretary of state and called for testing capacity to be increased through the deployment of an additional mobile testing site.

The Recorder has reached out to the Department of Health and Social Care for comment and is awaiting their response on when the testing site will be fully re-opened.