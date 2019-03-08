Ilford North MP Wes Streeting appointed to new HIV commission

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting has been appointed to a new board of commissioners whose aim is to help end HIV transmissions in England by 2030.

The HIV Commission has been launched by leading charities Terrence Higgins Trust and National AIDS Trust and it will be chaired by Dame Inga Beale, former chief executive of Lloyd's of London.

The year-long independent commission, backed by the government, will host a series of community events, a public online consultation, and a national call for evidence from those directly impacted by HIV.

Dame Beale will be supported by a team of high-profile commissioners passionate about preventing HIV.

The group will also be backed by an advisory group of HIV treatment and prevention experts from Public Health England, local government, and the clinical and voluntary sectors.

Before his election as Ilford North's MP, Mr Streeting served as deputy leader of Redbridge Council and cabinet member for health and wellbeing.

Mr Streeting said: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining the commission.

"Ours can be the first generation to eradicate HIV if we step up to the mark. I'm determined to make sure that we do."

Drawing on the ideas and experience of people living with HIV, businesses, the voluntary sector and the public, the commission's recommendations will be published next spring.

Dame Beale said: "We have a unique opportunity to end new HIV transmission in England. We will develop evidence-based recommendations to make this happen within a decade.

"This is a big challenge, but it's one we can achieve if we harness the resources and capability that has made the UK a pioneer in HIV prevention, treatment and support for nearly 40 years."

Seema Kennedy MP, minister for public health and primary care, added: "We are determined to eradicate HIV transmissions in England by 2030 and we must find new, innovative and progressive ways of doing so.

"I welcome this new commission which will speak to people who are living with HIV and learn about their personal experiences, an important part of finding new ways to end HIV for good."