More walk-in and pop-up vaccination clinics announced in Redbridge

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:16 AM June 29, 2021   
Picture: Areca Wilson via Wikimedia Commons

Vaccines will be available from a walk-in clinic at Ilford Town Hall as well as from pop-ups across the borough - Credit: Areca Wilson via Wikimedia Commo

More than 20 walk-in and vaccination clinics will be running across Redbridge in June and July. 

Redbridge Council and the NHS will work together to offer a walk-in clinic at Ilford Town Hall every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between now and July 18. 

A series of pop-up clinics will also be run across the borough in June and July, offering either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, depending on the session. 

Cllr Mark Santos, Redbridge Council cabinet member for adult social care and health, said: “These walk-in sessions make it easier than ever to join the hundreds of thousands of Redbridge residents who have already had their potentially life-saving vaccination – keeping you, your family and your neighbours safe from Covid."

The clinic at Ilford Town Hall is available to anyone living or working in the borough and will offer either dose of the Pfizer vaccine. 

You may also want to watch:

Appointments can be booked between 4pm and 7pm, with a walk-in service offered between 7.30pm and 8.30pm. 

No proof of address, immigration status or NHS number is required for the walk-in or pop-up clinics – just confirmation of age. 

The community pop-up clinics will be held at Singh Sabha Gurdwara, John Bramston Primary, Winston way Primary, Cleveland Primary, Redbridge Primary and New North Road Community Centre. 

There is limited walk-in capacity at the pop-up clinics, so advanced booking is advised.  

Dr Najib Seedat, clinical lead of the NHS outreach team and a GP at the Ilford Medical Centre, said: “The more of us that get vaccinated the quicker we can look to getting back to a more normal way of life and move closer towards the freedoms everyone is missing. 

“I would encourage anyone with a younger or older family member still not vaccinated to bring them along.” 

Bookings at Ilford Town Hall can be made by calling freephone 0800 038 59 29, 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, or through contacting your GP practice, which can make an appointment directly.    

Bookings for the pop-up clinics can be made using the same number. 

A full schedule for the pop-up clinics can be found at https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/coronavirus-information-hub/covid-19-vaccinations-and-redbridge-vaccination-bus-schedule.

