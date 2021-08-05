News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
More than 100 patients with Covid-19 at Barts Trust hospitals

Daniel Gayne

Published: 3:40 PM August 5, 2021   
A&E at Whipps Cross Hospital

A&E at Whipps Cross Hospital, Waltham Forest. - Credit: Alastair Lockhart LDR

There are more than 100 patients with confirmed Covid-19 at Barts Health NHS Trust hospitals. 

As of 8am on August 4, the trust had 134 in-patients with laboratory confirmed Covid-19 at their five hospitals. 

Barts Health runs St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London; The Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel; Newham Hospital, Newham and Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, which serves much of Redbridge. 

Of those with confirmed Covid-19, seven were newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while 35 were being cared for in critical care beds or on enhanced levels of oxygen. 

As of 5pm on August 3, a total of 1,856 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 at Barts hospitals have died. 

For the same period, 16,316 have recovered and been discharged. 



