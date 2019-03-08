Search

Clayhall mum 'on verge of a breakdown' as Redbridge Council demands £3,300 for autistic daughter's care

PUBLISHED: 15:58 10 May 2019

Noleen Griffin with daughter Rajtara Iqbal. Redbridge Council is demanding Noleen pay £3,000 for a service she insists she didn't use.

Noleen Griffin with daughter Rajtara Iqbal. Redbridge Council is demanding Noleen pay £3,000 for a service she insists she didn't use.

Archant

A Clayhall mum is "on the verge of a breakdown" after receiving repeated letters from Redbridge Council demanding she fork out nearly £3,400 for her autistic daughter's care she insists she cannot afford.

Single mum Noleen Griffin, from Harewood Close, received at least six letters demanding she pay the local authority £3,375.60 towards her 26-year-old daughter Raj Tara Iqbal's respite care since December last year.

She said that - as a single parent "living on the breadline" - she cannot afford to pay this.

Ms Griffin added that her social worker and MP Wes Streeting assured her she would recieve no more letters while Redbridge Council re-assess her ability to pay - the last assessment having been conducted around six years ago.

But on Wednesday, May 8, she received yet another one.

"I can't really tell you how much this is grinding me down," Noleen said, having received at least six letters since December last year.

You may also want to watch:

The letter warns "please do not ignore this" or it "may result in your account being passed to a debt recovery agency" or to council's legal advisors for potential legal action.

She added: "I feel really sick living on my own with a daughter who has autism and epilepsy when I have got my own problems."

Accusing the council of incompetence, she added: "I've received letters addressed to a 'Pauline Glover' - I don't even know who that is."

She said that the council seems to think it has paid for Raj Tara to have 17 hours of respite care a week costing £222.

But she insists Raj Tara has actually only been receiving six hours of care at £60 per week from Jackson's Cafe in Romford, run by social enterprise Camden Society.

A council spokeswoman said: "We are currently reviewing Ms Griffin's case and she has been asked to provide us the details to allow us to undertake a full financial assessment.

"No further correspondence about money owed will be sent to Mrs Griffin until the financial assessment is undertaken and payment to Camden Society has been checked."

The spokeswoman added that a council worker met with Ms Griffin yesterday (May 9), after being approached by the Recorder, to discuss her concerns and to reassure her that the council are looking into the issues raised and will continue to support her.

