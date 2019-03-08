Meet Haven House Children's Hospice's London Marathon 2019 heroes

Bradley Howe, Matt Rowland, Lorna Ross and Sara Leigh will all be running the London Marathon on Sunday, April 28 for Haven House Children's Hospice. Pictures: Haven House Archant

A dedicated team of long distance runners will be pounding the capital’s pavements on Sunday as they take part in the Virgin London Marathon to raise funds for a Woodford Green children’s hospice.

Haven House Children's Hospice, based at the White House in Woodford Green High Road, helps support families across east London whose children suffer life-limiting illnesses.

Bradley Howe is hoping to complete the marathon in under four hours and will be running in memory of his son, Harvey, who died when he was 16.

Harvey was born with a very rare genetic disorder called Glycogen storage disease type 4.

It affected his liver and muscles causing weakness, fatigue and muscle loss. He sadly passed away in 2018.

Bradley said: “Harvey spent a night in the Haven House Butterfly suite after he passed away which allowed us more time to say goodbye.

“I am running the marathon to raise money for the hospice who supported Harvey and all our family during this very difficult time.”

Mum-of-two Sara Leigh, from Hainault, decided to sign-up for the marathon after hitting her 40th birthday.

She heard about Haven House from a good friend who works at the hospice and is looking forward to race day.

Her brother has travelled from America to cheer her on on race day.

Tax advisor Matt Rowland completed the Prudential Ride 100 in 2016, but is now swapping his cycling seat for running shoes.

The 32-year-old had only ever run five miles before starting his training and has now exceeded over 15 miles.

Matt decided to support Haven House as he recognised the vital care they give to families in the local area.

“Never again”, were the words of Lorna Ross when she completed her first London Marathon in 2010. But here she is taking on her second marathon challenge.

She added: “I'm so privileged to be given the opportunity to run London again.

“I'm aware how lucky I am to be able to take on this challenge and have my two strong beautiful boys cheer me on.

“The staff at Haven House are the real heroes working every day to make lives better.”

To find out more or to donate to any of Haven House's brave marathon runners, visit havenhouse.org.uk