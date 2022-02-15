An inquest was opened into the death of Leighton Tyler, who collapsed and died at Ilford railway station in November - Credit: PA/Yui Mok

A man who collapsed and died at Ilford railway station was suffering from “multi-drug toxicity”, a court heard.

An inquest into the death of Leighton John Tyler, 48, of Avenue Court in Ilford, was opened on Tuesday, February 15.

Coroner’s officer Brenda Dowsett told coroner Nadia Persaud that Mr Tyler fell ill on a train on November 5.

He was aided by an off-duty doctor who saw him “struggling to breathe” on the train.

After he got off the service, she continued: “The doctor saw him collapse on the platform. Attempts to resuscitate failed.”

A post-mortem at East Ham Mortuary attributed the death to a combination of “multi-drug toxicity” and left ventricular hypertrophy – an enlargement of the heart.

A final inquest was scheduled for June 29.