News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Health

Man collapsed and died at Ilford station with 'multi-drug toxicity', court hears

person

Charles Thomson

Published: 2:50 PM February 15, 2022
Ilford railway station

An inquest was opened into the death of Leighton Tyler, who collapsed and died at Ilford railway station in November - Credit: PA/Yui Mok

A man who collapsed and died at Ilford railway station was suffering from “multi-drug toxicity”, a court heard.

An inquest into the death of Leighton John Tyler, 48, of Avenue Court in Ilford, was opened on Tuesday, February 15.

Coroner’s officer Brenda Dowsett told coroner Nadia Persaud that Mr Tyler fell ill on a train on November 5.

He was aided by an off-duty doctor who saw him “struggling to breathe” on the train.

After he got off the service, she continued: “The doctor saw him collapse on the platform. Attempts to resuscitate failed.”

A post-mortem at East Ham Mortuary attributed the death to a combination of “multi-drug toxicity” and left ventricular hypertrophy – an enlargement of the heart.

A final inquest was scheduled for June 29.

Court Watch
Investigations
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Don't Miss

Redbridge council

Redbridge Council

Redbridge residents face council tax rise after 'stark' drop in...

Josh Mellor, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Voting for the British Kebab Awards are now open, with winners announced on March 1

London Live News

5 best kebab shops in east London as voted by locals

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Yoan Zouma of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Dover Athletic, Vanarama National League Footb

London Live News

Yoan Zouma banned from playing while RSPCA investigates video, says club

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A flat fire in Somerville Road, Redbridge is thought to have been caused by "smoking materials"

London Live News

Two people rescued as fire destroys flat in Chadwell Heath

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon