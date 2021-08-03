News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Health

King George Hospital gets new ultrasound rooms and upgraded machines

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:24 PM August 3, 2021   
Rakhee Jagatia, general ultrasound lead at King George Hospital, in one of the updated ultrasound rooms

Rakhee Jagatia, general ultrasound lead at King George Hospital, in one of the updated ultrasound rooms - Credit: BHRUT

An upgrade to the ultrasound department at King George Hospital will allow for up to 150 more scans to be carried out each week.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust (BHRUT) are close to completing an expansion which will see the addition of two new ultrasound rooms and four existing rooms updated at the hospital on Barley Lane, Ilford.

Rakhee Jagatia, general ultrasound lead at King George Hospital, said: “Having additional ultrasound rooms and machines will allow us to increase capacity and improve patient experience. 

“As the new machines are of a higher spec, we will be able to scan patients more quickly and efficiently. This will make a huge difference to our patients in reducing their wait times.”

The Radiology department at the hospital have also added a second CT scanner, due to go live in January 2022, and are replacing their two MRI machines with state-of-the-art machines which are 35 per cent faster.
 

