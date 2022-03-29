£5m emergency department revamp open at King George Hospital

King George Hospital's emergency department (ED) has officially opened after a multi-million pound revamp.

Dignitaries including Ilford South MP Sam Tarry visited the Goodmayes facility last week to see the result of months of work.

Features include a bigger resuscitation area, which has doubled from three to six bays, dedicated cubicles for adults experiencing mental health issues and a reconfigured ambulance entrance to improve access to the department.

New areas for observation and for rapid access and first treatment have also been introduced.

The £5million work was hailed by Matthew Trainer, chief executive of Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), which runs the hospital.

He said: “Working in an ED can be challenging, and I’m pleased we are providing colleagues with a state-of-the-art workplace, upgraded staff room facilities and an outdoor space where they can relax during breaks.

“I’d like to thank Russel Cawberry, the contractor for these works, and the many others who have worked extremely hard to complete the renovation.

"King George Hospital has a bright future, and this is another indication of our continued commitment to improving services here.”

A new central area has also been built to allow staff to see all of the department, which a trust spokesperson said would make it safer for patients as well as improve the working environment.

Improvements to the children's ED were completed in December as part of the same programme of works.

Mr Tarry thanked staff for their work during the visit, adding: “To come to King George Hospital and see the changes that have been made, I know it will make a real difference to patient outcomes and staff morale.

“To know services are improving and will continue to improve is going to really reassure people."

BHRUT, which also runs Queen's Hospital in Romford, was in the bottom seven per cent of trusts in the country for the average four-hour A&E wait performance according to NHS figures for December 2021.

The trust has added a critical care unit at Queen’s to free up 30 beds, as well as discharge and stroke rehabilitation wards at King George.