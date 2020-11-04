Search

Advanced search

Children’s emergency department at King George Hospital to close overnight during the winter

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 November 2020

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

Patients will not be able to use King George Hospital’s emergency department for children overnight during the winter as part of plans to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.

From Monday, November 16 the department will be closed between 9pm and 9am, with parents advised that any child needing to be seen during those hours will be told to go to Queen’s Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford instead.

Both hospitals are run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, (BHRUT) which is seeking to reassure parents that children will still be provided with the same safe care.

It has taken the temporary measure to help keep youngsters safe as several paediatricians are shielding during the pandemic. In addition, there are a number of staff vacancies that it is still trying to fill.

Chief medical officer, Dr Magda Smith, said: “This is a Covid measure for Covid times.

“The children’s emergency department will be closed between 9pm and 9am so please do not bring your child there during these hours.

You may also want to watch:

“This is because there will be no specialist children’s doctor on duty.”

The closure comes after the children’s inpatient ward at the Barley Lane, Goodmayes hospital was closed earlier this year to look after patients with Covid-19.

It will remain shut throughout the winter and all children who need to stay in hospital will be admitted to the children’s ward at Queen’s Hospital.

The trust said that it is committed to re-opening King George Hospital’s paediatric emergency department overnight as soon as it is safe to do so, with the hope that this will be by April 2021.

Dr Smith added: “We know it can be confusing to know what to do when your child is unwell or injured.

“If you need advice, and your child has an urgent, but not life-threatening, health problem, please contact 111 first.

“This can be done either online or by phone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and the service is free to use, including from all mobiles. If it’s a life-threatening emergency, phone 999.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dead after Ilford shooting

Balfour Road remains cordoned off between Dunedin Road and Wellesley Road after a man was shot dead last night (November 1). Picture: Cash Boyle

Construction begins on Mercato Ilford following delayed start

Concepts for Mercato Ilford, which started construction after a delayed start. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Parents raise concerns about changes to sex education in Redbridge schools

The syllabus will come into effect next September, when new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Private companies could have say in how NHS money is spent in borough after CCG merger

CCGs are in charge of buying health services for their area from providers like hospitals, charities or private companies. Picture: PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dead after Ilford shooting

Balfour Road remains cordoned off between Dunedin Road and Wellesley Road after a man was shot dead last night (November 1). Picture: Cash Boyle

Construction begins on Mercato Ilford following delayed start

Concepts for Mercato Ilford, which started construction after a delayed start. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Parents raise concerns about changes to sex education in Redbridge schools

The syllabus will come into effect next September, when new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Private companies could have say in how NHS money is spent in borough after CCG merger

CCGs are in charge of buying health services for their area from providers like hospitals, charities or private companies. Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Longer wait for Woods to come home

Action from the local derby at Cricklefields during Ilford vs Woodford Town, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 24th October 2020

West Ham Women: Gilly Flaherty Column

West Ham women captain Gilly Flaherty in training (Pic: Arfa Photography)

West Ham’s disappointment with defeat to Liverpool is a sign of progress under Moyes

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (left) and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Redbridge manager Christou insists squad must remain fit in hope of December return

James Barlow of Redbridge and Jake Piper of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

Children’s emergency department at King George Hospital to close overnight during the winter

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears