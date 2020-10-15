Stoptober: Everyone Health’s free Redbridge Stop Smoking Service helps people kick the butt

Everyone Health is running a free six-week Stop Smoking Service in Redbridge for Stoptober. Picture: PA/Jonathan Brady PA Archive/PA Images

Are you looking to quit smoking this Stoptober?

The Redbridge Stop Smoking Service run by Everyone Health is delivering a free six week programme for people who live, work, study or have a GP in the borough.

The programme includes medication to help you kick the habit as well as behavioural support.

Everyone Health, the service commissioned in July 2019 by the council to provide a new evidence-based support to help people stop smoking said people who join their plan are three times more likely to have a successful quit attempt compared to those who had no support at all.

To find out more or to self-refer yourself call 0333 005 0095, text QUIT to 60777 or sign up via https://redbridge.everyonehealth.co.uk/

You can also follow their Facebook page for daily tips and reminders.