Search

Advanced search

Stoptober: Everyone Health’s free Redbridge Stop Smoking Service helps people kick the butt

PUBLISHED: 12:28 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 15 October 2020

Everyone Health is running a free six-week Stop Smoking Service in Redbridge for Stoptober. Picture: PA/Jonathan Brady

Everyone Health is running a free six-week Stop Smoking Service in Redbridge for Stoptober. Picture: PA/Jonathan Brady

PA Archive/PA Images

Are you looking to quit smoking this Stoptober?

The Redbridge Stop Smoking Service run by Everyone Health is delivering a free six week programme for people who live, work, study or have a GP in the borough.

You may also want to watch:

The programme includes medication to help you kick the habit as well as behavioural support.

Everyone Health, the service commissioned in July 2019 by the council to provide a new evidence-based support to help people stop smoking said people who join their plan are three times more likely to have a successful quit attempt compared to those who had no support at all.

To find out more or to self-refer yourself call 0333 005 0095, text QUIT to 60777 or sign up via https://redbridge.everyonehealth.co.uk/

You can also follow their Facebook page for daily tips and reminders.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Fan’s column: It’s officially a good start for West Ham United

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Stoptober: Everyone Health’s free Redbridge Stop Smoking Service helps people kick the butt

Everyone Health is running a free six-week Stop Smoking Service in Redbridge for Stoptober. Picture: PA/Jonathan Brady

London to move to Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions

People pass a COVID-19 test centre sign at a walk-through testing centre. Picture: Andrew Milligan/ PA Wire/PA Images

Harold Hill woman back in the water to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research

Julia Peat is undertaking a 34km swimming challenge to raise money for Alzheimer's Research, after her sister Helen was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia three years ago. Picture: Julia Peat

Redbridge received well below regional average in lottery funding scheme to support arts last year

Redbridge received just 84p per person in lottery funding through a scheme to support the arts sector last year, ?much less than the average across London. Picture: Roy Chacko