Stoptober: Everyone Health’s free Redbridge Stop Smoking Service helps people kick the butt
PUBLISHED: 12:28 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 15 October 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Are you looking to quit smoking this Stoptober?
The Redbridge Stop Smoking Service run by Everyone Health is delivering a free six week programme for people who live, work, study or have a GP in the borough.
You may also want to watch:
The programme includes medication to help you kick the habit as well as behavioural support.
Everyone Health, the service commissioned in July 2019 by the council to provide a new evidence-based support to help people stop smoking said people who join their plan are three times more likely to have a successful quit attempt compared to those who had no support at all.
To find out more or to self-refer yourself call 0333 005 0095, text QUIT to 60777 or sign up via https://redbridge.everyonehealth.co.uk/
You can also follow their Facebook page for daily tips and reminders.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.