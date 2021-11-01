News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'The right thing to do': Care home operator to pay London Living Wage

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:24 PM November 1, 2021
Niccor Buasa, Jewish Care team leader, with Marion Carr, resident of one of the organisation's homes.

Niccor Buasa, Jewish Care team leader, with Marion Carr, resident of one of the organisation's homes. - Credit: Justin Grainge

Staff at a number of care facilities serving Redbridge’s Jewish community will now receive the London Living Wage. 

Jewish Care has announced that it will implement the minimum £10.85 per hour wage for its lower paid staff, including caterers, housekeepers, cleaners and catering assistants. 

The health and social care organisation runs the Vi and John Rubens House Care Home; The Dennis Centre, which cares for dementia patients; and the Redbridge Jewish Community Centre. 

Chief executive Daniel Carmel-Brown said: “During the pandemic we applauded and showed recognition for carers, the frontline staff who risked their lives each day and put the safety of our clients before their own.  

“Now is the time to acknowledge their incredible dedication and hard work, by paying them a better and fairer wage for the vital round the clock care they provide to older members of our community.” 

He said in addition to being “the right thing to do”, it would also help mitigate against staff shortages as the social care sector struggles with recruitment and retainment. 


