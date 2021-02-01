‘Significant moment’ as Gants Hill care home receives vaccines

Published: 2:00 PM February 1, 2021

Marion Zargel, 98, was one of the first people to receive the Covid-19 jab at Vi and John Rubens Care Home. - Credit: Jewish Care

Staff and residents at Jewish Care’s Vi and John Rubens care home told of their relief after receiving the Covid vaccine.

The jab was delivered by an external team of trained healthcare professionals from the local GP’s surgery.

On receiving the vaccine, Marion Zargel, 98, said: “I am really pleased we have been given the vaccine and I hope it keeps us all safe.”

All of the care homes operated by Jewish Care across the country have received the jab with 91 per cent of residents across all homes receiving their first dose and more to come in the following days.

Jewish Care’s chief executive Daniel Carmel-Brown said he was delighted to report the news, as it brings them one step closer to a post-Covid world.

He said: “It has been an extremely tough year for our residents and staff, and this is a significant moment for us all in starting to find a way out of the pandemic.”