Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Is the location potty?: Anger after ‘turdis’ toilet built outside Chigwell homes

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 January 2019

The toilet, dubbed the turdis, was installed for bus drivers to relieve themsleves in. Photo: Julie Thomas

The toilet, dubbed the turdis, was installed for bus drivers to relieve themsleves in. Photo: Julie Thomas

Archant

A resident is annoyed that a silver toilet - shaped like Dr Who’s Tardis - was installed near her house for W14 bus drivers to use.

Deputy headteacher Julie Thomas, 50, said Redbridge Council did not consult with her about the location of the metal WC and the “turdis” is likely to devalue the price of her house when she comes to sell.

The loo, erected on the corner of Cross Road and Manor Road, Chigwell, is part of Transport for London’s (TfL) bid to improve conditions for its drivers by providing metal huts for staff to use when nature calls.

But Julie said while she understands that workers need to relieve themselves, they could simply use the nearby pub or hotel if they were desperate.

“I had a letter from TfL put through my door about a week before but I have had no consultation or mention from Redbridge Council,” she said

“Then a big metal container appears shaped like a silver turdis.

“I feel like I have no voice, no say, and no rights.

“The house is a legacy for my four children and I have just had a loft conversion - it will devalue my property if I want to sell it.”

Julie suggested that if TfL needed to build a solar-powered toilet, a better location could have been chosen in the form of a pub car park down the road.

“I think I smelled something coming from the toilet earlier,” she added.

“It had a hazard sign displayed on it so I don’t know what has been going on in there.”

The teacher wrote to the council and her Ilford North MP in the hope that they could shed light on the issue.

A spokesman for Wes Streeting said: “We are aware of concerns and are raising the issue with TfL”.

Redbridge Council added: “This toilet was installed by TfL for its bus drivers. They are within their legal rights to do this, but we would normally expect them to consult with residents first.

“We are surprised this hasn’t been done and recognise residents’ concerns about the location of the toilet.

“We will be asking TfL to move the location.”

In a letter to residents, TfL said toilets were installed as part of the Mayor of London’s objective of providing facilities for drivers where “no facilities were available”.

It said the provision of loos meets a basic human requirement and toilets at the end of routes ensure that drivers have sufficient time for a toilet break and are “operationally efficient improving the service to the travelling public”.

“Providing adequate toilets removes a potential distraction for bus drivers ensuring they can focus on safely driving the bus.

“TfL has permitted development rights to install these facilities under part 9 class c of the town and country planning order, however, we have been working with the London Borough of Redbridge to ensure we install the facility in a suitable location that meets the operational requirements and fits unobtrusively into the local environment.”        

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

The victim sustained bruising injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

Kathleen Wright in the wet room without a shower with children Ashton aged 9 and Aaleigha 10

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

#includeImage($article, 225)

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

#includeImage($article, 225)

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

#includeImage($article, 225)

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Is the location potty?: Anger after ‘turdis’ toilet built outside Chigwell homes

The toilet, dubbed the turdis, was installed for bus drivers to relieve themsleves in. Photo: Julie Thomas

Washington Wizards Green believes London game can kickstart play-off push

Washington Wizards' Jeff Green walks off after the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)

Hockey: Crostyx women show fight in defeat

Action from Crostyx women's match with Upminster (pic Crostyx HC)

Daggers Onariase excited to extend loan deal

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Macauley Bonne of Leyton Orient (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boxing: Gator quartet progress to finals

Gator's Aman Mohammed and Chris O'Driscoll celebrate
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists