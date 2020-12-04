Search

Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust wins award for international nurse recruitment

PUBLISHED: 12:07 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 04 December 2020

BHRUT has won an award its recruitment of international nurses and their help getting them set up in the UK. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals NHS Trust has won a Nursing Times Workforce award for its work improving the recruitment experience of international nurses.

BHRUT beat out seven other shortlisted trusts from across the country to win the Best International Recruitment Experience award on Wednesday, December 2.

The awards highlight and reward innovation in nursing workforce planning and management.

Beverley Sawyer, BHRUT’s recruitment nurse, said: “I’m so pleased we’ve been recognised with this award. All we wanted to do was make sure our international nurses felt welcome and supported. We are honoured to have these nurses working with us.”

Beverley works closely with senior nurse Anne Honey to place each nurse on a ward which will suit them and help them settle in.

They also purchase food and household essentials so that when they arrived they have everything they need after their long flight to the UK.

