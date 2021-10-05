News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Health

Ilford MPs cut ribbon on King George Hospital's new CT scanner

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 4:27 PM October 5, 2021   
Wes Streeting MP (left) and Sam Tarry MP (right) cut the ribbon on King George Hospital's new CT scanner

Flanked by hospital staff, Wes Streeting MP (left) and Sam Tarry MP (right) cut the ribbon on King George Hospital's new CT scanner - Credit: BHRUT

Ilford’s two MPs visited King George Hospital (KGH) to cut the ribbon on the hospital’s new CT scanner. 

On October 1, Sam Tarry, MP for Ilford South, and Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North, were given a tour around the Goodmayes' hospital's expanded radiology suite, which includes a new CT scanner, an upgraded MRI machine and two new ultrasound rooms. 

Mr Streeting said: “Having been a direct beneficiary of these services following my kidney cancer diagnosis earlier this year, it’s fantastic to see how patients visiting King George Hospital will massively benefit from the upgraded radiology department.” 

Mr Tarry added: “This additional radiology capacity will see patients treated more quickly and it’s brilliant to see services being expanded and improved."

King George Hospital is run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust, which serves three east London boroughs.

The hospital has said its new ultrasound rooms will enable it to complete up to 150 additional scans each week. 

You may also want to watch:

King George Hospital
NHS
Labour Party
Ilford News
Goodmayes News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Beaufort Gardens in Ilford

Metropolitan Police

Residents complain their Ilford street is blighted by anti-social behaviour

Daniel Gayne

person
Gulzar Hussain Shoro showing some of the receipts from allegedly fraudulent orders

Eatery 'at risk of closure' as scammers exploit Just Eat loophole

Daniel Gayne

person
Chetna Sohal (left), mayor of Redbridge Roy Emmett, and Randeep Sohal (right)

Food and Drink

'It's a surreal feeling': New coffee shop opens in Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

person
Suleyman Melit, who runs Tony's in High Road, Seven Kings

Retail

Seven Kings barbers closes after 62 years in business

Daniel Gayne

person