Ilford MPs cut ribbon on King George Hospital's new CT scanner

Published: 4:27 PM October 5, 2021

Flanked by hospital staff, Wes Streeting MP (left) and Sam Tarry MP (right) cut the ribbon on King George Hospital's new CT scanner - Credit: BHRUT

Ilford’s two MPs visited King George Hospital (KGH) to cut the ribbon on the hospital’s new CT scanner.

On October 1, Sam Tarry, MP for Ilford South, and Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North, were given a tour around the Goodmayes' hospital's expanded radiology suite, which includes a new CT scanner, an upgraded MRI machine and two new ultrasound rooms.

Mr Streeting said: “Having been a direct beneficiary of these services following my kidney cancer diagnosis earlier this year, it’s fantastic to see how patients visiting King George Hospital will massively benefit from the upgraded radiology department.”

Mr Tarry added: “This additional radiology capacity will see patients treated more quickly and it’s brilliant to see services being expanded and improved."

King George Hospital is run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust, which serves three east London boroughs.

The hospital has said its new ultrasound rooms will enable it to complete up to 150 additional scans each week.