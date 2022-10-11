The inquest took place at the East London Coroner's Court - Credit: Charles Thomson

A trainee solicitor from Ilford died because of a “very rare complication” of the Covid-19 jab, a coroner has ruled.

Oli Hoque, 26, received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 19 last year and started suffering headaches around April 1.

They “became progressively worse” until they were “excruciating”, the court heard, and on April 4 he went to A&E at King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

However, it was deemed that his symptoms did not require assessment in the emergency department.

The following day, Oli's sister took him to the Royal London Hospital where a GP found “no signs of raised intracranial pressure” and he was prescribed medication for nausea and migraine.

But after the consultation he was still feeling unwell, the court heard, and so the GP gave him an "injection for dizziness” and Oli went home.

The coroner said: “At around 11am on April 6, Oli’s condition declined significantly and an ambulance was called.”

Radiological investigations at Queen's Hospital in Romford revealed he was suffering from a cerebral venous sinuous thrombosis (CVST), and he died there on April 15.

The blood clot in the brain’s sinuses was "vaccine induced", the East London Coroner’s Court heard on Friday in Barking.

In a brief narrative conclusion, coroner Nadia Persaud said: “Oli Hoque died as a result of a very rare complication of a Covid-19 vaccine.”

She said the multi-disciplinary team treating him shared an “agreed impression” that the CVST was “vaccine induced” and that this assessment was later supported by a post-mortem examination.

The coroner noted that on April 7 that year, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency issued new advice on a “possible link” between the AstraZenca Covid-19 vaccine and specific types of blood clot.

In a statement given via video link before the coroner’s conclusion, Oli’s uncle Shablul Hoque thanked the coroner for conducting the hearing, adding: “It has been quite a while since we have suffered the loss.

“The parents are still suffering from it, particularly the father who is going through counselling at the moment.

“We can’t have him back now. We hope, whatever the outcome, we get sufficient information and knowledge from it and things will improve for the society at large.

“And hopefully the hospital services will improve, based on the outcome.”