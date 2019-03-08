Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford pharmacy pilots 'game-changing' injection for drug addicts

PUBLISHED: 12:04 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 07 August 2019

Shaheen Bhatia and her client Georgi Bayodher. Picture: P&S Chemist

Shaheen Bhatia and her client Georgi Bayodher. Picture: P&S Chemist

Archant

An Ilford pharmacy has become the first in the country to treat opioid addicts with a monthly injection - and says the results have been life-changing for clients.

Patients are usually treated with daily medication, but receiving medication under supervision on a daily basis can make long-term recovery difficult, says Shaheen Bhatia, from P&S Chemist in Ilford Lane, which is piloting the new injection called Buvidal.

"People who are opiate drug dependents will have trouble keeping down a job because they need to get out daily for their pick ups," she said.

"Sometimes they can relapse because they miss picking up because of family commitments or their kids are ill.

"Missing out on their medication will inevitably lead to relapse and them using street heroin or other drugs."

The pharmacy worked with Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group, Redbridge Council, Westminster Drug Project, and the drug company Camurus - which manufactures the injection - to launch the pilot.

Ms Bhatia said: "I am now very proud to say that Redbridge is leading on this work compared to the rest of the UK."

You may also want to watch:

She said the feedback from clients has been "excellent" and she sees it as a "game-changer" for opioid dependency treatment.

Ms Bhatia, who has been a pharmacist at P&S Chemist for 32 years, said: "Quite a number of them said that they feel the injection has removed the stigma they felt about themselves as drug addicts.

"One person said she thought she could never have a normal holiday, especially if she didn't want people to know she was on this medication, but for the first time she went away having had the injection and had no problems.

"One client said he feels "he can really get away from the street drug gangs using needles and syringes which really messes you up".

"Because of drugs, he ended up without a job, being homeless, and having no self respect.

"The future looked very bleak as he thought no employer would hire him.

"But not having to pick up every day has now meant he can start looking for a job again. He is starting to feel human and normal."

Patients can be referred through Redbridge's drug and alcohol team and the pilot is expected to continue for at least one year.

Most Read

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Residents unveil vision to restore Embassy Cinema into ‘cultural epicentre’ of Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

How the Embassy Cinema in Chadwell Heath could look at night. Picture: Riba Collections

Man found guilty of murdering missing Ilford student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

What about us? Boris gives Havering £17m health hub, despite Redbridge having one of worst GP ratios

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Residents ‘enormously relieved’ after developer drops nine-storey tower block plans

The plan proposes to demolish this nursery in South Woodford and replace it with a nine-storey office building. Picture: Google

Most Read

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Residents unveil vision to restore Embassy Cinema into ‘cultural epicentre’ of Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

How the Embassy Cinema in Chadwell Heath could look at night. Picture: Riba Collections

Man found guilty of murdering missing Ilford student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

What about us? Boris gives Havering £17m health hub, despite Redbridge having one of worst GP ratios

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Residents ‘enormously relieved’ after developer drops nine-storey tower block plans

The plan proposes to demolish this nursery in South Woodford and replace it with a nine-storey office building. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Fourth time’s the charm for interim boss Embleton after maiden win on special day

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton on the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Woods hold on against Hamlets to win again; Clapton off the mark after success over Bengal

Ricardo Shaw of Woodford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Cricket: Westley open to extra responsibility at Essex

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Recorder letters: Manford Way park, prostitution, Kristis, KMT and Hainault Forest Nature Reserve

Campaigners lost their fight to stop units being built in Manford Way Park. Picture: JIM BENNETT

Ilford pharmacy pilots ‘game-changing’ injection for drug addicts

Shaheen Bhatia and her client Georgi Bayodher. Picture: P&S Chemist
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists