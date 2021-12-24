News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Health

Heroic Ilford firefighters donate iPads to sick children for Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:26 AM December 24, 2021
Ilford Blue Watch firefighters donate to firefighters charity

Ilford Blue Watch firefighters have donated thousands of pounds to King George Hospital and the Fire Fighter's Charity - Credit: Ilford Blue Watch

Ilford Blue Watch firefighters have donated two new iPads to children at King George Hospital ahead of Christmas

The crews donate £500 worth of toys each Christmas to the children's emergency department, which are used to help distract patients as they undergo treatment.

This year, it was decided that the tablets would be easier to wipe clean after each use so as to help stop the spread of Covid-19, the brigade said.

Ilford Blue Watch and King George Hospital staff

Ilford Blue Watch firefighters presented King George Hospital staff with two new iPads for ill children - Credit: Ilford Blue Watch

Ilford Blue Watch raised money through collections in Ilford town centre and also through sponsorship.

As well as the iPads, this year the team donated £1,000 to the Fire Fighter's Charity. 

Firefighters Ally Warnock, Casey Moroney and sub officer Jim Jobson completed the final leg of their 2,500 mile sponsored cycle around the perimeter of England earlier in the year - in total, they raised around £20,000.

King George Hospital
London Fire Brigade
Christmas
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two teens convicted for manslaughter of Hussain Chaudhry in Walthamstow

London Live News

Teenagers found guilty of the manslaughter of 'hardworking' law student

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Congestion Charge zone sign in Central London

London Live News

Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Three men have been arrested in Ilford for allegedly putting fake Covid-19 vaccination records onto computers at NHS Trusts

London Live News

Three Ilford men arrested over fake Covid-19 vaccination record probe

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A pair of kittens have been abandoned near Ilford's Clayhall Park

Pets

Abandoned kittens found in Ilford park with note begging for help

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon